Celebrating Success And Achievements Of 40 Under 40 India 2024 Leaders

World Brand Affairs aims to inspire young professionals and showcase the immense potential within India's dynamic workforce.

World Brand Affairs has announced "40 Under 40" India 2024 Leaders, celebrating individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional talent, innovation, and leadership across various sectors in India. This initiative recognizes leaders who have excelled in their careers and made significant impacts on society. The selection criteria include a combination of professional achievements, contributions to their industry, and the potential to influence future generations.

This year's honorees represent diverse sectors including technology, education, healthcare, business, and the arts. By highlighting their achievements, World Brand Affairs aims to inspire young professionals and showcase the immense potential within India's dynamic workforce.

Meet the 40 Under 40 India 2024 Leaders:

  1. Ananya Birla, Cofounder of Mpower and Founder of Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd.

  2. Isha Ambani, Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

  3. Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ)

  4. Taapsee Pannu, Actress and Entrepreneur

  5. Garima Mishra, Sales Head, Apple India, Redington Group

  6. Faziya, Owner of Belleficial Couture

  7. Mudit Aggarwal, Founder of Batter Chatter Pvt Ltd & MMX Foods

  8. Rahul Banerjee, Managing Director of PGP Academy Private Limited

  9. Siddesh Savant, Chief Executive Officer of Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt. Ltd., West Coast Lubricants & Asphalts Pvt. Ltd., Ultra Labs

  10. Krishna Singh, Head of Global Business Management, Kuehne + Nagel

  11. Arshiya Singh, Director Global Compensation, Boston Consulting Group

  12. Hrushikesh Mendole, CEO & Director of SBS Water & Infra Projects Pvt Ltd

  13. Dr Rahul S. Kadam, Chairman and Managing Director of Udagiri Sugar and Power Ltd

  14. Deepak Pandey, Managing Director and Founder, GP Eco Solutions India Limited

  15. Rahul Reddy, AIC-OCTOSPACES Incubator Services Private Limited

  16. Avinash Abnave, Managing Director, Insiza Technologies

  17. Dr. Prashant Kshetre, Vice President of Government Business at MDIndia Health Insurance TPA

  18. Richa Shrivastava, Author

  19. Anmol Rajdev, Founder & CEO, 42Works Info Solutions Pvt Ltd

  20. Dhiraj Naik, Senior Director (Head of Analytics) at Razorpay

  21. Yatharth Gautam , Director & COO of Birla Open Minds Education Pvt. LTD

  22. Karan Mehta, CEO of Easybuy, Landmark Group

  23. Anurag R. Iyer, Director, Iyernomics

  24. Sanket Nirmal, Founder & CEO of DefensaNet Securities LLP

  25. Varun Rai Arora, Business Partner, Rai Poultries

  26. Arjun Gupta, CEO of Auretics Limited

  27. Deep Sen, General Manager of IT & Digital Experience at Kohler

  28. Swagat Singh, Senior Director Demand Generation, Innovapptive

  29. Mukesh Choudhary, Business Head at Spartan Poker

  30. Govil Alok, CEO, KL Technology Incubators Foundation

  31. Manoj Meena, VP, PristynCare

  32. Ritu Goyal, Managing Partner, Naks & Associates

  33. Silky Jain Marwah, Executive Director of Tulas Institute & Co-Founder of Netpuppys

  34. Dhara Shah, VP, Bonanza Portfolio

  35. Shrinivas Shinde, Founder & CEO, Playace. co

  36. Sajal Mehrotra, Associate Director Business Development, Trianz Digital Consulting

  37. Nishhit Sood, Founder of Vighatan Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

  38. Saarthak Gupta, CEO & Founder of Purple Martini

  39. Dibyajyoti Biswal, Director - Ernst & Young

  40. Mohit Mittal, Director, Unistone Panels Pvt Ltd

These leaders have shown resilience, creativity, and a commitment to excellence that sets them apart. Their stories are a testament to the boundless opportunities available in India, and they serve as role models for aspiring leaders across the nation. World Brand Affairs is proud to celebrate these trailblazers and looks forward to witnessing their continued contributions to their industries and society at large.

