Celebrating Success And Achievements Of 40 Under 40 India 2024 Leaders

World Brand Affairs has announced "40 Under 40" India 2024 Leaders, celebrating individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional talent, innovation, and leadership across various sectors in India. This initiative recognizes leaders who have excelled in their careers and made significant impacts on society. The selection criteria include a combination of professional achievements, contributions to their industry, and the potential to influence future generations.
This year's honorees represent diverse sectors including technology, education, healthcare, business, and the arts. By highlighting their achievements, World Brand Affairs aims to inspire young professionals and showcase the immense potential within India's dynamic workforce.
Meet the 40 Under 40 India 2024 Leaders:
Ananya Birla, Cofounder of Mpower and Founder of Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd.
Isha Ambani, Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ)
Taapsee Pannu, Actress and Entrepreneur
Garima Mishra, Sales Head, Apple India, Redington Group
Faziya, Owner of Belleficial Couture
Mudit Aggarwal, Founder of Batter Chatter Pvt Ltd & MMX Foods
Rahul Banerjee, Managing Director of PGP Academy Private Limited
Siddesh Savant, Chief Executive Officer of Ultra Plus Lubes Pvt. Ltd., West Coast Lubricants & Asphalts Pvt. Ltd., Ultra Labs
Krishna Singh, Head of Global Business Management, Kuehne + Nagel
Arshiya Singh, Director Global Compensation, Boston Consulting Group
Hrushikesh Mendole, CEO & Director of SBS Water & Infra Projects Pvt Ltd
Dr Rahul S. Kadam, Chairman and Managing Director of Udagiri Sugar and Power Ltd
Deepak Pandey, Managing Director and Founder, GP Eco Solutions India Limited
Rahul Reddy, AIC-OCTOSPACES Incubator Services Private Limited
Avinash Abnave, Managing Director, Insiza Technologies
Dr. Prashant Kshetre, Vice President of Government Business at MDIndia Health Insurance TPA
Richa Shrivastava, Author
Anmol Rajdev, Founder & CEO, 42Works Info Solutions Pvt Ltd
Dhiraj Naik, Senior Director (Head of Analytics) at Razorpay
Yatharth Gautam , Director & COO of Birla Open Minds Education Pvt. LTD
Karan Mehta, CEO of Easybuy, Landmark Group
Anurag R. Iyer, Director, Iyernomics
Sanket Nirmal, Founder & CEO of DefensaNet Securities LLP
Varun Rai Arora, Business Partner, Rai Poultries
Arjun Gupta, CEO of Auretics Limited
Deep Sen, General Manager of IT & Digital Experience at Kohler
Swagat Singh, Senior Director Demand Generation, Innovapptive
Mukesh Choudhary, Business Head at Spartan Poker
Govil Alok, CEO, KL Technology Incubators Foundation
Manoj Meena, VP, PristynCare
Ritu Goyal, Managing Partner, Naks & Associates
Silky Jain Marwah, Executive Director of Tulas Institute & Co-Founder of Netpuppys
Dhara Shah, VP, Bonanza Portfolio
Shrinivas Shinde, Founder & CEO, Playace. co
Sajal Mehrotra, Associate Director Business Development, Trianz Digital Consulting
Nishhit Sood, Founder of Vighatan Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
Saarthak Gupta, CEO & Founder of Purple Martini
Dibyajyoti Biswal, Director - Ernst & Young
Mohit Mittal, Director, Unistone Panels Pvt Ltd
These leaders have shown resilience, creativity, and a commitment to excellence that sets them apart. Their stories are a testament to the boundless opportunities available in India, and they serve as role models for aspiring leaders across the nation. World Brand Affairs is proud to celebrate these trailblazers and looks forward to witnessing their continued contributions to their industries and society at large.