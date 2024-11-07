Trom Industries Ltd. Secures ₹20.70 Crore Work Order From Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited

Highlights:

Trom Industries Limited is a solar EPC company specializing in residential solar rooftop systems, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants, and solar street lights.

The company recently got listed on NSE SME platform

As of March 2024, the company’s registered Rs 5.72 crores net profit with Rs 54.54 crores revenue

Gujarat's leading Solar EPC company, Trom Industries Limited has recently received Work Order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited for a period of 5 years. With an order value of over Rs 20.70 crores, the supply for the order will be completed within current financial year in a phased manner. Additionally, the company has also received purchase order from M/s. Corona Remedies Private Limited for Grid Connected Ground Mounted Solar PV Plant.

For the GMRC Ltd work order, the company will be responsible for feasibility study, design, engineering, supply, civil works, procurement, erection of suitable structure, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation & maintenance for 5 MW (AC) Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Power Projects. These will be for 15 metro station of Ahmedabad Metro Rail project, Phase II of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

For M/s. Corona Remedies Private Limited, the company has received purchase order for supply, design, installation, testing, commissioning of Grid Connected Ground Mounted Solar PV Plant 4.25 MW DC & 3.57 MW AC. The value of this purchase order is Rs. 12.40 crore and the supply is expected to be completed within current financial year, in phased manner.

On August 1, 2024, Trom Industries Limited got listed on NSE SME platform. With an issue size of 27.28 lakh shares at face value of Rs 10 each, the price band was set at Rs. 100 to Rs. 115 per share to raise Rs 31.37 crores. The proceeds from this IPO will be utilized to fund capital expenditure requirements of the company towards set up of Solar Power Plant, to meet the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

On financial front, the company has been registering stellar performance year after year. The company’s revenue increased by 125.98% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 1885.2% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023. As of March 2024, the company’s revenue stands at Rs 54.54 crores with Rs 5.72 crores net profit.

About Trom Industries Limited:

Founded in 2011, Trom Industries Limited is a solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company specializing in residential solar rooftop systems, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants, and solar street lights. A distinguished player in the solar energy landscape, the company is committed to provide cutting-edge and sustainable solutions that redefine the way we harness power. With a seasoned team of experts boasting extensive experience, Trom Industries Limited specializes in executing a diverse array of solar projects, from residential installations to large-scale commercial ventures.