Hub4Business

Trom Industries Ltd. Secures ₹20.70 Crore Work Order From Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited

The company has also received Rs 12.40 crore purchase order from M/s. Corona Remedies Private Limited for Solar PV Plant.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Trom Industries Ltd.
Trom Industries Ltd. Secures ₹20.70 Crore Work Order From Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited
info_icon

Highlights:

  • Trom Industries Limited is a solar EPC company specializing in residential solar rooftop systems, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants, and solar street lights.

  • The company recently got listed on NSE SME platform

  • As of March 2024, the company’s registered Rs 5.72 crores net profit with Rs 54.54 crores revenue

Gujarat's leading Solar EPC company, Trom Industries Limited has recently received Work Order from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited for a period of 5 years. With an order value of over Rs 20.70 crores, the supply for the order will be completed within current financial year in a phased manner. Additionally, the company has also received purchase order from M/s. Corona Remedies Private Limited for Grid Connected Ground Mounted Solar PV Plant.

For the GMRC Ltd work order, the company will be responsible for feasibility study, design, engineering, supply, civil works, procurement, erection of suitable structure, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive operation & maintenance for 5 MW (AC) Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Power Projects. These will be for 15 metro station of Ahmedabad Metro Rail project, Phase II of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

For M/s. Corona Remedies Private Limited, the company has received purchase order for supply, design, installation, testing, commissioning of Grid Connected Ground Mounted Solar PV Plant 4.25 MW DC & 3.57 MW AC. The value of this purchase order is Rs. 12.40 crore and the supply is expected to be completed within current financial year, in phased manner.

On August 1, 2024, Trom Industries Limited got listed on NSE SME platform. With an issue size of 27.28 lakh shares at face value of Rs 10 each, the price band was set at Rs. 100 to Rs. 115 per share to raise Rs 31.37 crores. The proceeds from this IPO will be utilized to fund capital expenditure requirements of the company towards set up of Solar Power Plant, to meet the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

On financial front, the company has been registering stellar performance year after year. The company’s revenue increased by 125.98% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 1885.2% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023. As of March 2024, the company’s revenue stands at Rs 54.54 crores with Rs 5.72 crores net profit.

About Trom Industries Limited:

Founded in 2011, Trom Industries Limited is a solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company specializing in residential solar rooftop systems, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants, and solar street lights. A distinguished player in the solar energy landscape, the company is committed to provide cutting-edge and sustainable solutions that redefine the way we harness power. With a seasoned team of experts boasting extensive experience, Trom Industries Limited specializes in executing a diverse array of solar projects, from residential installations to large-scale commercial ventures.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  3. WPL 2025: Retained & Released Players Of Delhi Capitals Ahead Of Auction
  4. AUS-A vs IND-A, 2nd Test Day 1: Dhruv Jurel Excels, KL Rahul Struggles As India Stumble On Bouncy Pitch
  5. West Indies Vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Southern Rivals Battle For Comeback In Kochi
  2. Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ettifaq Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Bayern 1-0 Benfica, Champions League: Kompany Unbothered By Modest Scoreline
  4. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Simeone Credits Precision For Last-Gasp Win
  5. Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  2. Maha Politics: BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
  3. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  5. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival