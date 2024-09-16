The Role Of Florists In Enhancing Urban Green Spaces In Singapore

Sadly, traditional urban planning strategies often prioritise economic growth and infrastructure development, sometimes overlooking the critical need for green spaces. The relentless pursuit of profit can result in the removal of trees, parks and gardens, severing the vital connection between humans and nature. This loss not only diminishes the area’s aesthetic appeal but also deprives residents of the various benefits that green spaces provide. Recognising the intrinsic value of nature and incorporating it into urban planning is crucial for creating sustainable and livable cities that foster the physical and mental well-being of their inhabitants.