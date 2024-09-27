Hub4Business

The Dawn Of New Age Wellness, 'Wellness By Heartfulness' In The Spotlight For Seamlessly Integrating Ancient Wisdom With Modern Lifestyles

Acharya Dr. Shree Varma's journey in the health and wellness sector is a narrative of inspiration and transformation. Belonging to the South-Indian culture & tradition, he comes from the rich lineage of Ayurvedic doctors of the Tranvancore Gurukulam, who have been practising the art of healing for over four centuries.

Acharya Dr. Shree Varma
'Wellness by Heartfulness', co-founded by Acharya Dr. Shree Varma, has been awarded the "Outlook Business Spotlight - Indo Global Business Excellence Awards 2024 - Vol – II, under the healthcare category for excellence in business innovation, creativity, and leadership. This award isn't just a trophy but a shining testament to the journey and the relentless spirit that fuelled his passion for making this World a better place for humanity to live a life of fulfilment.

Acharya's journey

Acharya Dr. Shree Varma's journey in the health and wellness sector is a narrative of inspiration and transformation. Belonging to the South-Indian culture & tradition, he comes from the rich lineage of Ayurvedic doctors of the Tranvancore Gurukulam, who have been practising the art of healing for over four centuries. The family has treated chronic ailments with Ayurveda, Yoga, and Varma for nine generations now, and he is the first-generation graduate in Ayurvedic medicine in the family. Encouraged by his father to pursue a degree in Ayurveda, he joined the Dr. MGR Medical University in Chennai and completed his Bachelor's in Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery. Following this, he was conferred the title 'Ayurveda Acharya'. In addition, Dr. Varma completed his Gurukulam training in Varma, Yoga, Siddha, Herbal Medicine and Energy healing. With a vision to share this wisdom with the wider humanity, he founded the Shree Varma Organization in 1999.

Dr. Shree Varma's visionary leadership and dedication towards nurturing and inspiring health & wellness enthusiasts through Ayurveda, Yoga and Varma has garnered international accolades, too.  As an educator, mentor, and practitioner, he promotes disease-free living through preventive healthcare, mind-body Wellness, Ayurveda, Yoga, and Varma therapies, positively impacting countless lives.

His desire to transform society with holistic health and wellness services led him to become a certified heartfulness meditation trainer because he has been practising meditation for the past 24 years. With the blessings of his spiritual Guru and Global Guide, Shree Kamalesh D. Patel co-founded Wellness by Heartfulness in 2020 at Kanha Shanthi Vanam, HQ of Heartfulness, Hyderabad, India. Ever since, Wellness by Heartfulness has redefined healthcare by emphasizing a comprehensive well-being approach encompassing the mind, body, and soul.

Wellness by Heartfulness

Envisioned as a purposeful brand, Wellness by Heartfulness has been integrating traditional and modern healing practices, fostering mind, body and spiritual balance since 2020 and guiding many on their wellness journey the Ayurvedic way.

A groundbreaking initiative with a deep-rooted belief in the principles of Ayurveda, the project transcends conventional medical practices. It offers many treatments and therapies, including Yoga, Panchakarma, Naturopathy, Diet Therapy, Physiotherapy, Acupressure, Acupuncture, and Quantum Healing. The centre's serene environment, experienced practitioners, doctors, therapists and comprehensive wellness programs appeal to a broad audience seeking to improve their quality of life through natural and holistic methods.

The state-of-the-art facility offers customized wellness packages to meet the client's varied requirements, from short-term treatments to extensive wellness programs, including accommodation, sports activities, and dining options to enhance their overall well-being and wellness experience. The Community and Education programs promote heartfulness, meditation, and Wellness through workshops and retreats, thus helping build a loyal community around their services. Advanced healing techniques like Quantum Healing and modern diagnostic tools enhance treatment efficacy and client satisfaction. Wellness by Heartfulness retreats and packages have gained Global reach and continue attracting international visitors for a broader client base and service. Strategic partnerships and collaborations with corporate sectors, educational institutions, and health-related industries have helped them provide holistic health and Wellness to many more.

From healing Chronic Conditions in elderly and adult Patients with joint pains, diabetes, respiratory issues, skin problems, insomnia, arthritis, and heart conditions through preventive care- to helping people manage their stress levels and mental well-being and creating awareness on fitness through holistic health retreats, Dr. Shree Varma and his committed team of wellness enthusiasts have been making a visible difference across age groups, including the newer generations, who embrace an eco-friendly lifestyle.

About the Award:

The "Outlook Business Spotlight - Indo Global Business Excellence Awards 2024 - Vol - II" initiative recognizes and celebrates excellence in business innovation, creativity, and leadership across the country, who can think out of the box and find innovative solutions to the most difficult challenges. The achievers would have displayed new eras of innovation and development in their organizations and, in the process, redefined business rules while promoting unity and tenacity to push through times of uncertainty.

