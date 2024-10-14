Hub4Business

Super Crop Safe Limited Expands Portfolio With 46 New Molecule Registrations, Plans For Further Growth In Agrochemical Sector

Company plan to apply for 15 more next-generation molecules, reinforcing our position as innovators in agrochemical technology.

Super Crop Safe Limited
Super Crop Safe Limited (BSE: 530883), a leading force in the agrochemical industry, has announced an expansion of its product portfolio with the registration of 46 new molecules, solidifying its leadership in pesticides, bioproducts, and nutraceuticals. These registrations, approved by the Central Insecticide Board of india,represent a significant step forward for the company in enhancing crop protection and supporting sustainable agriculture across India.

In a statement, Mr. Ishwarbhai B. Patel, Chairman &amp; CEO of Super Crop Safe Ltd., expressed pride in the company’s achievements, noting, “Our portfolio expansion with 46 new molecule registrations is a testament to our commitment to advancing crop protection solutions. Additionally, we plan to apply for 15 more next-generation molecules, reinforcing our position as innovators in agrochemical technology.” 

Commitment to Growth and Innovation

Super Crop Safe Limited has consistently focused on expanding its offerings and adapting to the evolving demands of the agrochemical industry. With these new molecule registrations, the company is well-positioned to address a broader spectrum of agricultural challenges, offering tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of farmers across diverse regions. Furthermore, the company is engaged in discussions with two major corporations in India for the marketing of its organic products, marking an exciting new chapter in its growth journey.

Expanded Product Line for Enhanced Crop Protection

The newly registered molecules encompass a range of pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides, specifically designed to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience. Key products include Abamectin 1.9% EC, Azoxystrobin blends, Chlorantraniliprole formulations, and several others. These formulations are part of a strategic move by Super Crop Safe Limited to offer comprehensive solutions that address the specific needs of Indian agriculture, including increased resistance to pests and diseases.

The company's current product lineup includes over 174 formulations of insecticides, fungicides, weedicides, and bioproducts, all available through a robust distribution network spanning eight Indian states. With more than 1,500 distributors nationwide, Super Crop Safe Limited has a far-reaching presence, ensuring that farmers can easily access high-quality products designed to improve crop yields and promote sustainable farming practices.

Strategic Manufacturing Capabilities

Super Crop Safe Limited boasts a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Himatpura, Gandhinagar, capable of producing various formulations across different categories:

  • Liquid Formulations: 10,000 KL per annum

  • Granular Formulations: 7,000 MT per annum

  • Dust Formulations: 10,000 MT per annum

  • Technical Grade Pesticides: 3,000 MT per annum

These facilities, combined with the recent portfolio expansion, underscore the company’s readiness to meet increasing demand, both domestically and internationally.

BSE News Link - https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachHis/94b1cb7f-ca80-458e-bf5f-6ae6dc3fa26a.pdf

About Super Crop Safe Limited http://www.supercropsafe.com/

Founded in 1987, Super Crop Safe Limited began as a private limited company with a focus on crop protection chemicals, eventually transitioning to a public limited company in 1995. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company has made significant strides in developing a wide array of products designed to meet the challenges faced by modern agriculture. From its inception, Super Crop Safe Limited has remained dedicated to fostering sustainable farming practices and supporting India’s agricultural sector with innovative, eco-friendly solutions. 

With valid CIB registrations for over 10 technical grade pesticides, Super Crop Safe Limited is a trusted partner for farmers looking to protect their crops and enhance productivity. The company’s continuous investment in research and development ensures that its products remain at the cutting edge of agricultural technology.

Looking to the Future

Super Crop Safe Limited’s recent advancements mark a significant milestone in its journey onwards becoming a leader in the agrochemical industry. By increasing its portfolio with next- generation molecules and expanding its reach through partnerships, the company is poised for continued growth. Mr. Patel is optimistic about the company’s trajectory, noting that these developments will lead to measurable growth in the coming quarters. 

The company’s forward-looking approach and emphasis on sustainable solutions resonate with its mission to empower farmers and contribute to food security. As Super Crop Safe Limited moves forward, it remains committed to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility.

For further information on Super Crop Safe Limited and its product offerings, please visit:

www.supercropsafe.in

