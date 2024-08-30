Shaping Mumbai's Future: A Conversation With IAS Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee

Absolutely. At present, MMRDA is actively building a metro rail network of 337 kms, which is arguably the largest metro project attempted by any single agency at any given point of time. We have already commissioned three lines, out of Line 1 is operated by MMOPL on a PPP basis, and Line 2A and 7 are operated by MMMOCL, a subsidiary of MMRDA. Around 50 kms of metro lines are currently operational and the others shall be commissioned from time to time. These projects are pivotal in enhancing regional connectivity and addressing the burgeoning transportation demands of Mumbai's dynamic urban landscape. The these projects have achieved significant milestones achieved in terms of construction progress, land acquisition, and regulatory clearances. However, challenges such as coordination with multiple stakeholders, ensuring timely funding, and navigating complex urban environments remain pertinent during execution. Once commissioned, these metro lines will unlock tremendous opportunities for Mumbai and its residents. They will alleviate traffic congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance accessibility to key commercial and residential hubs. Moreover, the metro's environmental benefits, coupled with improved connectivity, will spur economic growth, attract investments, and elevate the overall quality of urban life across the region. We are committed to overcoming challenges through proactive stakeholder engagement, innovative project management strategies, and adherence to stringent timelines. The commissioning of these metro lines represents a transformative leap towards a sustainable, integrated transportation network for Mumbai, reinforcing our vision for a vibrant and accessible metropolitan region.