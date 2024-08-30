Shaping Mumbai's Future: A Conversation With IAS Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee stands at the forefront of Mumbai's infrastructure development as the Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). With a distinguished career spanning pivotal roles in urban planning and transformative projects, Dr. Mukherjee has consistently driven initiatives that redefine Mumbai's landscape and enhance its liveability.
Question: Can you please introduce yourself and your role at MMRDA?
Certainly. I am Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, serving as the Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA. My role involves overseeing the planning, execution, and management of key infrastructure projects within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Question: MMRDA is currently executing several metro lines within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Could you elaborate on the current status of these projects, the challenges faced during execution, and the opportunities that will arise once these lines are commissioned?
Absolutely. At present, MMRDA is actively building a metro rail network of 337 kms, which is arguably the largest metro project attempted by any single agency at any given point of time. We have already commissioned three lines, out of Line 1 is operated by MMOPL on a PPP basis, and Line 2A and 7 are operated by MMMOCL, a subsidiary of MMRDA. Around 50 kms of metro lines are currently operational and the others shall be commissioned from time to time. These projects are pivotal in enhancing regional connectivity and addressing the burgeoning transportation demands of Mumbai's dynamic urban landscape. The these projects have achieved significant milestones achieved in terms of construction progress, land acquisition, and regulatory clearances. However, challenges such as coordination with multiple stakeholders, ensuring timely funding, and navigating complex urban environments remain pertinent during execution. Once commissioned, these metro lines will unlock tremendous opportunities for Mumbai and its residents. They will alleviate traffic congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance accessibility to key commercial and residential hubs. Moreover, the metro's environmental benefits, coupled with improved connectivity, will spur economic growth, attract investments, and elevate the overall quality of urban life across the region. We are committed to overcoming challenges through proactive stakeholder engagement, innovative project management strategies, and adherence to stringent timelines. The commissioning of these metro lines represents a transformative leap towards a sustainable, integrated transportation network for Mumbai, reinforcing our vision for a vibrant and accessible metropolitan region.
Question: What are the other flagship projects MMRDA is focusing on? What are their expected impacts on the region?
We just commissioned Asia’s longest Sea Bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as the Atal Setu. This bridge has been completed before time and has reduced the travel time from Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai from 2 hours to around 20 minutes. We are currently advancing transformative projects like the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, Orange Gate Tunnel, the Thane Coastal Road, the Virar Versova Sea Link and a network of roads around the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. These initiatives aim to enhance regional connectivity, reduce travel times, alleviate congestion, and stimulate economic growth across Mumbai and its suburbs.
Question: How has MMRDA managed its finances for projects like Atal Setu and the twin tunnels, and what strategies have you employed to secure funding for these projects?
MMRDA’s original source of funding was through Land Monetisation and Development Charges. However, now that we are on a fast track mode to build infrastructure to make the region world class and retain its competitive advantage, we have looked towards alternate modes of financing. For instance, JICA, the Japanese Multilateral Funding agency has funded part of the construction cost of the MTHL. The funding secured through a line of credit of Rs. 30,000 crore from REC, Rs. 54,000 crore from PFC, and approximately Rs. 25,000 crore from multilateral agencies marks a significant milestone for MMRDA. These funds are pivotal in advancing our ambitious infrastructure agenda across Mumbai and its metropolitan region. The allocated funds will primarily support the expansion of our metro network which are critical to enhancing connectivity and reducing congestion in the city. Additionally, we will allocate resources towards the development of key road infrastructure, including the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, Orange Gate Tunnel, and the Thane Coastal Road, etc, along with water supply projects like the Surya Project, aiming to improve overall mobility and urban resilience. Furthermore, these funds will facilitate sustainable urban development initiatives, including affordable housing projects, green infrastructure investments, and initiatives focused on environmental conservation and enhancement. We are committed to leveraging these financial resources efficiently, ensuring transparent project management, and delivering tangible benefits to the residents and stakeholders of Mumbai.
Question: With these large-scale infrastructure projects, how does MMRDA ensure environmental sustainability and mitigate potential ecological impacts?
Sustainability is integral to our project planning. We conduct comprehensive environmental impact assessments, adhere to green building standards, and implement eco-friendly construction practices for projects. For instance, all our metro stations are Platinum IGBC certified. Each of them will reduce the carbon emissions significantly. We always aim to minimize ecological footprints and preserve the region's natural environment.
Question: What have been some of the major challenges in executing projects like Atal Setu, the twin tunnels, and the Thane Coastal Road, and how has MMRDA addressed these challenges?
Challenges such as environmental concerns, land acquisition, regulatory approvals, and technical complexities are common in large infrastructure projects. MMRDA addresses these challenges through proactive stakeholder engagement, leveraging advanced technology for project management, and ensuring transparent and efficient processes for our projects.
Question: Looking ahead, what is your vision for MMRDA's role in Mumbai's infrastructure development, including future projects beyond those currently underway?
Our vision is to continue enhancing Mumbai's infrastructure to international standards. This includes expanding the metro network, improving road connectivity, and developing sustainable urban solutions across the metropolitan region.
Question: How does MMRDA engage with the public and stakeholders for projects like Atal Setu, the twin tunnels, and the Thane Coastal Road, and how does their feedback influence project design and implementation?
Public participation is vital to our projects' success. We conduct public consultations, stakeholder meetings, and utilize digital platforms to gather feedback for our projects This input helps us refine project designs, address concerns, and ensure alignment with community needs and expectations.
Question: How does MMRDA collaborate with other government agencies, private sector partners, and international entities for its projects?
Collaboration is key to our project delivery. We collaborate closely with state and central government agencies, engage private sector partners through PPP models, and seek expertise from international organizations to implement best practices and innovative solutions for our projects.
Question: What motivates you personally in your role at MMRDA, and what do you find most fulfilling about your work?
Personally, I am driven by the opportunity to contribute to India’s development and improve the quality of life for its residents through transformative projects. The most fulfilling aspect is witnessing these projects positively impact millions of people, creating sustainable urban environments and economic opportunities.