Innovation, Partnerships And Funding Galore At ISF 2024

According to Dr. J.A. Chowdary, Chairperson & Convenor of the International Startup Foundation, “We at ISF believe in cultivating and promoting a problem-solving mindset backed by the zeal to discover innovative solutions that will lead to the foundation for great enterprises in the future. ISF 2024 is a unique ecosystem for innovators to ignite their creative potential and transform their ideas into actionable solutions. We are fortunate to be in India as it is taking major strides towards becoming Viksit Bharat and missions like ‘Startup India’ and ‘Make in India’ provide a suitable policy framework and assistance to solve real ground-level problems and make significant contributions to the transformation of India. My advice to the bright minds here is to focus on Rural India, as it accounts for 65% of the country’s population contributing only 46% of the national income and growing at about 10% annually, with its unique set of problems which can be effectively solved by disruptive use of technology. Solutions for the problems in rural India can play a pivotal role in transforming the lives of the majority of the population, help connect them with the rapidly growing economy of the country and be the accelerators towards change. At ISF 2024 we pioneered the 1st Rural Economic Roundtable which discussed the various challenges and possible enablers to encourage enhanced contribution of the rural economy in the growth of our country. This would also ensure stable, sustainable growth that will generate employment for a large section of the population in the country. In this direction, the International Startup Foundation also plans to conduct ‘Ankura Yatra’ in AP, Telangana and other states with teams of CXOs, Mentors, VCs and Angels travelling to the rural areas to reach out to the innovators and understand the potential of their solutions and help them grow and expand.”