Hub4Business

InDrive Launches Driving Naari Programme In Chandigarh And Kolkata

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform announces the launch of the Driving Naari program in Chandigarh and Kolkata to empower women by providing them equal opportunities in the field of driving as a career.

inDrive to empower women by facilitating access to driving as a career with EV Vehicles
inDrive to empower women by facilitating access to driving as a career with EV Vehicles
info_icon

The programme will empower underprivileged women to become professional drivers and give them access to remunerative ‘livelihoods with dignity’. 30 women are a part of our Driving Naari campaign by inDrive, 15 from Chandigarh and 15 from Kolkata.

Pavit Nanda Anand, APAC Communications Lead, inDrive said "inDrive’s Driving Naari program is changing lives. We’re empowering women to become professional drivers. This initiative will encourage them to be independent and confident individuals and take charge of their lives. We are proving a GPS enables EV Scooty to all the candidates under our Driving Naari initiative in Chandigarh and Kolkata. We will replicate this campaign across different cities in India. It will tick several boxes, empowerment of women, getting more women into the labour force, providing a safe mobility option, especially for women, contributing to a cleaner environment and breaking gender stereotypes about what work a woman can or cannot do.”

Avik Karmakar, GTM Manager, South Asia, inDrive said, “Driving Naari is an initiative by inDrive which works towards empowering women by pushing boundaries to discover their true potential behind the wheel. It's about driving change. By empowering women to take up driving as a career, inDrive is not only reshaping the ride hailing landscape but also paving the way for the future where gender equality reigns supreme on the road while also making sure their life is uplifted and they become capable of earning their own livelihood”

Pratip Mazumder, inDrive Country Manager, India said, “Women are excelling in their chosen fields and achieving remarkable feats. This includes driving, with more women than ever before choosing to drive their own vehicles or pursue a career in driving. Driving Naari by inDrive is a significant step toward gender-responsive two-wheeler fleet electrification in India. Our Society is becoming more progressive and accepting women in traditionally gender-specific roles, such as driving. This has helped to dispel outdated stereotypes and create a more supportive environment for women drivers.

Women's development in a country can signify progress and a step towards an inclusive and bright future. As more women take the wheel, they're not just navigating the roads; they're steering towards a brighter, more equal India.”

Vikrant Massey, Actor and inDrive Brand Ambassador said, “Driving Naari campaign by inDrive is a testament to the company’s dedication to challenge injustice and create positive change for all the communities. I am really happy being a part of this initiative and proud of my association with such a people driven organisation.”

inDrive is driving change in communities by empowering people. With a mission to challenge injustice to make the world a fairer place for a billion people by 2030, Driving Naari by inDrive is an initiative to empower women in India. For this initiatives inDrive will be providing all the below mentioned facilities to all the Driving Naari candidate free of cost:

  • Driving Training

  • Driver Licence

  • Annual Maintenance Charges for the vehicle

  • Register as a driver with inDrive

  • No Service Fee from inDrive so that the candidates can make more money

  • EV Scooty

  • Smartphones

  • Special training on how to use inDrive to take rides and earn money

 When it comes to taking up driving as a career however, women still face challenges. Safety concerns in particular discourage some women from entering the gig economy. To address this, inDrive will help the candidates for Safe Drive with inDrive  by proving all the Driving Naari candidate with the below mentioned benefits:

  • 24*7 Special Helpline Number

  • GPS enabled EV Scooty

  • Medical Insurance

  • Advanced Self Defence Training

  • Special road safety training by traffic police

  • Safety device

  • Medical kits

  • Helmets for Rider & Pillion

This initiative by inDrive will help women achieve financial independence, flexibility, and respect in their work, thereby creating a safer and more inclusive city

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm. 

inDrive operates in 779 cities in 46 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision’s community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives. 

For more information visit www.inDrive.com 
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Included In Delhi's Probable Squad; Ishant Sharma Misses Out - Report
  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 28th Match
  3. Pakistan Vs England: Shaheen Shah Afridi Joins 15-Member Squad For First Test - Check Full Roster
  4. Test Cricket: Ian Bell Declares Joe Root Will Shine As England's Greatest, Regardless Of Passing Sachin Tendulkar
  5. New Zealand At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. EFL Cup: Chelsea, City Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Raphael Varane: French Defender Announces Surprise Retirement After Suffering Knee Injury
  4. Neymar's Return: Al-Hilal Coach Shares Updates On Brazilian Star's Recovery And Comeback
  5. Everton Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TMC MLA Urges For Grand Durga Puja Celebrations, Sparks Row
  2. 'I Take My Words Back': Kangana Ranaut After Backlash Over Farm Laws Remark; BJP Says She Is 'Not Authorised'
  3. Karnataka Court Orders FIR Against Siddaramaiah, BJP Demands CM's Resignation | All About MUDA Scam Case
  4. Probe Into Death Of Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Accused Should Be Fair, Impartial: HC
  5. Phase 2 Voting In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
World News
  1. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  2. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
  3. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'
  4. Thailand Becomes 1st Southeast Asian Country To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage
  5. Pakistan's Blasphemy Laws Under Spotlight As Cases Of 'Insult' To Prophet Surface | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls