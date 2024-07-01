Conquest, BITS Pilani Steps Up The Sustainability Game With Pepsico India

The concept of Sustainability has garnered the attention of companies worldwide, and rightfully so. The global market for Green Technology and Sustainability was valued at an impressive $28.6 billion in 2024. As India advances towards its ambitious 2070 goal of becoming carbon neutral, who holds the lion’s share of this responsibility? Is it the corporations, the government, or the citizens? The answer is clear: they must work together.
The need for innovative solutions has never been more in demand. One such initiative dedicated to aiding startups in their pursuit of sustainable growth is Conquest, which not only focuses on creating a positive impact but also accelerating the growth of sustainability-focused ventures.
Conquest is India's largest student-led startup accelerator run entirely by a team of 20 students from BITS Pilani. Within a span of seven weeks, they provide mentorship to a cohort of startups and provide them with ample resources and opportunities to foster growth and success during the online phase of the hybrid model. It all culminates in the "Demo Day" during the offline week of the program, where startups get the opportunity to pitch to a panel of well-known VCs and Investors for equity-free cash grants.
Over the years, Conquest has been known to support several sustainability-focused startups that have set the benchmark really high. Among them are Evify and Green Pod Labs.
Evify, a tech-enabled startup, part of the Conquest cohort in 2023, is revolutionizing delivery to all Tier - I, II, and III cities by using electric vehicles. Through their business, they are making significant strides in reducing the carbon footprint in the transportation and delivery sector. Evify started with one electric vehicle on September 21 in Surat and has reached a fleet size of 350+ vehicles in one and a half years in Surat as well as Ahmedabad. Through their unique model, they continue to transform the way we think about mobility and sustainability.
Green Pod Labs, also part of the 2023 cohort, tries to tackle the issue of high food wastage in India through its post-harvest technology by developing natural and sustainable solutions to extend the shelf life of fresh produce. They are addressing one of the most pressing challenges in the food supply chain. Their work helps in promoting sustainable agricultural practices.
Conquest’s commitment to sustainability extends to strategic partnerships with organizations that share its vision. One notable partner is PepsiCo India, proud sponsor of the Sustainability track at Conquest 2024. They present a 10 lakh+ equity-free grant to the winners of the track, providing opportunities for startups to connect with industry experts and investors who share a sustainable vision.
PepsiCo India has been at the forefront of sustainable practices, making significant strides in various areas to contribute towards a greener and more sustainable future. They have taken various initiatives to lead this revolution towards sustainability such as pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), a strategic transformation initiative centered on sustainability. This initiative is built around three core pillars: Positive Agriculture, Positive Value Chain, and Positive Choices.
Through the Positive Agriculture pillar, they promote regenerative farming practices to boost yields and improve quality while reducing environmental impact. A notable example is the Biochar Project, providing a sustainable alternative to paddy stubble management, enhancing soil health, water retention, air quality, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The Lay's Smart Farm, powered by AI-driven predictive intelligence, provides farmers with real-time crop insights on their smartphones. This tool offers crucial information on crop health, disease warnings, and yield forecasts, enabling farmers to optimize their resources effectively.
Through PepsiCo’s partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of its on-going Global Development Alliance (GDA) project, they are taking a momentous step towards promoting gender inclusivity, sustainability, and community development in Indian agriculture.
A key aspect of PepsiCo India's sustainability efforts lies in its 'Positive Value Chain' pillar, which focuses on attaining water positivity, reducing climate-related impacts, promoting sustainable packaging, and enhancing recycling efforts. Under this initiative, they have achieved 100% collection and sustainable management of post-consumer plastic waste and introduction of India's first 100% rPET (recycled plastic) bottles in the Carbonated Beverage category.
PepsiCo India aims at supporting water security for its business, natural ecosystems, and local communities by- improving water use efficiency in operations, providing safe water access to people, replenishing more than 100% of water used and adopting the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) standard in high water-risk areas where PepsiCo operates.Under Positive Choices, they evolve their food and beverage portfolio to be sustainable for both the environment and consumers through diverse ingredients.
By fostering collaborations between PepsiCo India and new-age Indian entrepreneurs, Conquest strives to pave the way for a greener future and a more sustainable India. As William McDonough aptly said, “Sustainability takes forever. And that’s the point.”