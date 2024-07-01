Conquest, BITS Pilani Steps Up The Sustainability Game With Pepsico India

Evify, a tech-enabled startup, part of the Conquest cohort in 2023, is revolutionizing delivery to all Tier - I, II, and III cities by using electric vehicles. Through their business, they are making significant strides in reducing the carbon footprint in the transportation and delivery sector. Evify started with one electric vehicle on September 21 in Surat and has reached a fleet size of 350+ vehicles in one and a half years in Surat as well as Ahmedabad. Through their unique model, they continue to transform the way we think about mobility and sustainability.