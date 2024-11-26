CloudWerx Gives The Helm To Shishir Suresh For AI Innovation

Who Is Shishir Suresh?

Before we dive into what this means for CloudWerx, let's take a moment to explore who Shishir Suresh is and why this appointment matters. Suresh’s journey has been anything but conventional. He has carved out a career that spans multiple domains—most notably in advanced research on silicon devices in Europe before turning his focus to AI. He’s not only a seasoned expert in AI/ML, but also a published researcher and sought-after conference speaker. His diverse expertise brings an exceptional blend of scientific curiosity and practical, hands-on experience that will surely benefit CloudWerx and its clients.