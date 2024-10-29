Hub4Business

Ashwini Puneet Rajkumar: Steering PRK Productions With A Vision For Diverse And Impactful Cinema

Ashwini Puneet Rajkumar: Shaping PRK Productions into a Hub for Fresh Talent and Meaningful Cinema.

Ashwini Puneet Rajkumar
Ashwini Puneet Rajkumar, the wife of Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, is a prominent member of the Kannada film industry and the head of PRK Productions. PRK Productions, named in honor of Parvathamma Rajkumar, is dedicated to creating meaningful cinema that showcases diverse stories and gives a platform to new and established talent alike.

Under Ashwini’s leadership, the production house continues to push boundaries, and offer fresh narratives and opportunities for emerging filmmakers and actors in the industry.

The Idea Behind PRK

From the very beginning, Puneeth and I intended to give fresh talent a platform. PRK is a testament to our commitment to showcasing diverse narratives while empowering both fresh and accepted talent in the industry.

We believe in making films that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds and leave a lasting impression.

Challenges of Running a Production Company Solo

Being part of the Rajkumar family, who integrally involved themselves with filmmaking, my exposure here for 20+ years made me a witness to challenges galore that would be handled electively.

Most of the discussions on a day-to-day basis, even at home, which invariably focused on movies, gave me invaluable experience and these learnings help me make decisions at PRK.

Ashwini Puneet Rajkumar
In addition, we have had an experienced team from day one, who collectively give their insights to help me decide.

Your Recent Move into Art Cinema Has Caught Attention. What Led You to Explore This Genre?

Every movie is a piece of art, period.

It is our commitment to showcase diverse narratives while empowering fresh and accepted talent in the industry.

Gandhada Gudi is my personal favorite, not because Puneeth was a part of it, but because we were able to achieve a timeless message with this ‘art’ that will resonate with existing and future generations.

The thin line between artistic and commercial cinema has vanished. Commercial cinema has artistic elements, and art cinema thirsts for commercial success.

What Can We Expect from PRK Productions in Its Next Venture?

We believe in making films that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds and leave a lasting impression.

We have become synonymous with providing platforms for emerging talents and telling stories that resonate with a wide audience.

We will continue to do that and contribute to the cinema industry.

