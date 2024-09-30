Hub4Business

40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024: Celebrating The Leaders Shaping Our Future

This year’s list highlights a remarkable group of individuals who are breaking barriers and driving innovation across diverse fields, including technology, business, the arts, and social impact.

40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024: Celebrating The Leaders Shaping Our Future
World Brand Affairs is proud to present the 40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024, a celebration of the trailblazers shaping our nation's future. This year’s list highlights a remarkable group of individuals who are breaking barriers and driving innovation across diverse fields, including technology, business, the arts, and social impact. 

These inspiring leaders excel not only in their respective domains but also influence change and inspire others with their visionary ideas and commitment to excellence. Their achievements serve as a testament to the vibrant energy and creativity these minds bring to the forefront of India’s development. This year, the list includes leaders from top organisations like Physicswallah, Kotak, Zepto, Timex Group, Westin, LTIMindtree, Spinny, Agoda and Jio, among many others. 

  1. Alakh Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah

  2. Jai Kotak, Co-head of Kotak811

  3. Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder and CEO of Zepto

  4. Waseem Ismail Pangarkar, Senior Partner at MZM Legal LLP, Co-founder of MZM Analytics Pvt. Ltd and Founder of Chambers for Justice

  5. Akshay Bhardwaj, Executive Chef of Atmosphere Core Hotels

  6. Umang Pittie, Vice President at Raja Bahadur International Ltd

  7. Janeya Mehta, Co-Founder and Head pâtissier of HollyBelly Food Boutique

  8. Saurabh Chadha, Business Consultant & Strategic Investor

  9. Amresh Pratap Yadav, General Manager - Employer Branding

  10. Dr. Vignesh Devraj, Founder of Sitaram Retreats & Director of Sitaram Ayurveda

  11. Anup Jhamtani, Managing Director at Jhamtani

  12. Balakrishnan Swamy, Chief Technical and Executive Officer (CT&EO) at Nibe Limited

  13. Mustafa Mun, Director of  Hertz Chemicals Pvt Ltd

  14. Vikrant Goyal, Partner of Goyal Brothers Prakashan

  15. Sneha Dhobley, Founder & Director of Let's Transform Salon

  16. Akkashh Chauhan, Founder & CEO of Rera Vision

  17. Payal Patel, Co-Founder of Devangi Outdoor Advertising

  18. Leo Peter Charles, Founder and Managing Director of Jane Aerospace Pvt Ltd

  19. Deepak Nair, Head of Marketing at JP Infra

  20. Jeevithapriya K, India Facility and Administration at Cdmsmith Global Services

  21. Anand Sagar Sharma, Senior Manager Ecom Sales at Timex Group India Limited

  22. Sukhada Gawankar, Principal Architect and Founder of Studio SGA

  23. ArchiRaj Keyal, Founder of Marwar Jodhpore

  24. Gaurav Kumar, Founder of Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd

  25. Atul Kumar, Founder of Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd

  26. Urvashi M. Dooshi, Founder of Nextnex Intellect Expert Solutions

  27. Himanshi Lilhori, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Minskinn Healthcare

  28. Soumyasis Nath, Founder of Webart Technology Pvt Ltd

  29. Eppile Balaji Subudhi, Founder and Managing Director of Speaking Tea Pvt Ltd

  30. Guda Ramachandra Kaladhara Sarma, Director of Global Enterprise Gen AI & Head of AI Core CoE at LTIMindtree

  31. Krishan Rathi, Senior Country Director at Agoda

  32. Ankit Sharma, General Manager of Projects & Expansions at Spinny

  33. Prerna Daga, Multi Property Director of Marketing & Communications, The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa

  34. Aditya PS, Founder & CEO of Terraeagle Technologies

  35. Kartik Dhokaai, Vice President (Delivery) of OneClick IT Consultancy Pvt Ltd

  36. Mahendra Soni, CFO of Kay Bee Exports Group

  37. Haresh Ambaliya, General Manager at Jio Platforms Ltd

  38. Viraj Pisolkar, Brand Director ET. ACETECH & REFLECT Asian Business Exhibition & Conferences Pvt. Ltd.

  39. Sonia Bharaj, Legal Counsel, Square Serviced Apartment

  40. Ankur Pal, Chief Data Scientist of Aplazo

These leaders exemplify persistence, innovation, and a dedication to excellence that distinguishes them in their fields. Their journeys highlight the limitless opportunities present in India and inspire future leaders throughout the country.
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign