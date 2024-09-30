40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024: Celebrating The Leaders Shaping Our Future

World Brand Affairs is proud to present the 40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024, a celebration of the trailblazers shaping our nation's future. This year’s list highlights a remarkable group of individuals who are breaking barriers and driving innovation across diverse fields, including technology, business, the arts, and social impact.

These inspiring leaders excel not only in their respective domains but also influence change and inspire others with their visionary ideas and commitment to excellence. Their achievements serve as a testament to the vibrant energy and creativity these minds bring to the forefront of India’s development. This year, the list includes leaders from top organisations like Physicswallah, Kotak, Zepto, Timex Group, Westin, LTIMindtree, Spinny, Agoda and Jio, among many others.

Alakh Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah Jai Kotak, Co-head of Kotak811 Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder and CEO of Zepto Waseem Ismail Pangarkar, Senior Partner at MZM Legal LLP, Co-founder of MZM Analytics Pvt. Ltd and Founder of Chambers for Justice Akshay Bhardwaj, Executive Chef of Atmosphere Core Hotels Umang Pittie, Vice President at Raja Bahadur International Ltd Janeya Mehta, Co-Founder and Head pâtissier of HollyBelly Food Boutique Saurabh Chadha, Business Consultant & Strategic Investor Amresh Pratap Yadav, General Manager - Employer Branding Dr. Vignesh Devraj, Founder of Sitaram Retreats & Director of Sitaram Ayurveda Anup Jhamtani, Managing Director at Jhamtani Balakrishnan Swamy, Chief Technical and Executive Officer (CT&EO) at Nibe Limited Mustafa Mun, Director of Hertz Chemicals Pvt Ltd Vikrant Goyal, Partner of Goyal Brothers Prakashan Sneha Dhobley, Founder & Director of Let's Transform Salon Akkashh Chauhan, Founder & CEO of Rera Vision Payal Patel, Co-Founder of Devangi Outdoor Advertising Leo Peter Charles, Founder and Managing Director of Jane Aerospace Pvt Ltd Deepak Nair, Head of Marketing at JP Infra Jeevithapriya K, India Facility and Administration at Cdmsmith Global Services Anand Sagar Sharma, Senior Manager Ecom Sales at Timex Group India Limited Sukhada Gawankar, Principal Architect and Founder of Studio SGA ArchiRaj Keyal, Founder of Marwar Jodhpore Gaurav Kumar, Founder of Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd Atul Kumar, Founder of Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd Urvashi M. Dooshi, Founder of Nextnex Intellect Expert Solutions Himanshi Lilhori, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Minskinn Healthcare Soumyasis Nath, Founder of Webart Technology Pvt Ltd Eppile Balaji Subudhi, Founder and Managing Director of Speaking Tea Pvt Ltd Guda Ramachandra Kaladhara Sarma, Director of Global Enterprise Gen AI & Head of AI Core CoE at LTIMindtree Krishan Rathi, Senior Country Director at Agoda Ankit Sharma, General Manager of Projects & Expansions at Spinny Prerna Daga, Multi Property Director of Marketing & Communications, The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa Aditya PS, Founder & CEO of Terraeagle Technologies Kartik Dhokaai, Vice President (Delivery) of OneClick IT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Mahendra Soni, CFO of Kay Bee Exports Group Haresh Ambaliya, General Manager at Jio Platforms Ltd Viraj Pisolkar, Brand Director ET. ACETECH & REFLECT Asian Business Exhibition & Conferences Pvt. Ltd. Sonia Bharaj, Legal Counsel, Square Serviced Apartment Ankur Pal, Chief Data Scientist of Aplazo

These leaders exemplify persistence, innovation, and a dedication to excellence that distinguishes them in their fields. Their journeys highlight the limitless opportunities present in India and inspire future leaders throughout the country.