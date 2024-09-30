40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024: Celebrating The Leaders Shaping Our Future

World Brand Affairs is proud to present the 40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024, a celebration of the trailblazers shaping our nation's future. This year’s list highlights a remarkable group of individuals who are breaking barriers and driving innovation across diverse fields, including technology, business, the arts, and social impact.
These inspiring leaders excel not only in their respective domains but also influence change and inspire others with their visionary ideas and commitment to excellence. Their achievements serve as a testament to the vibrant energy and creativity these minds bring to the forefront of India’s development. This year, the list includes leaders from top organisations like Physicswallah, Kotak, Zepto, Timex Group, Westin, LTIMindtree, Spinny, Agoda and Jio, among many others.
Alakh Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah
Jai Kotak, Co-head of Kotak811
Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder and CEO of Zepto
Waseem Ismail Pangarkar, Senior Partner at MZM Legal LLP, Co-founder of MZM Analytics Pvt. Ltd and Founder of Chambers for Justice
Akshay Bhardwaj, Executive Chef of Atmosphere Core Hotels
Umang Pittie, Vice President at Raja Bahadur International Ltd
Janeya Mehta, Co-Founder and Head pâtissier of HollyBelly Food Boutique
Saurabh Chadha, Business Consultant & Strategic Investor
Amresh Pratap Yadav, General Manager - Employer Branding
Dr. Vignesh Devraj, Founder of Sitaram Retreats & Director of Sitaram Ayurveda
Anup Jhamtani, Managing Director at Jhamtani
Balakrishnan Swamy, Chief Technical and Executive Officer (CT&EO) at Nibe Limited
Mustafa Mun, Director of Hertz Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Vikrant Goyal, Partner of Goyal Brothers Prakashan
Sneha Dhobley, Founder & Director of Let's Transform Salon
Akkashh Chauhan, Founder & CEO of Rera Vision
Payal Patel, Co-Founder of Devangi Outdoor Advertising
Leo Peter Charles, Founder and Managing Director of Jane Aerospace Pvt Ltd
Deepak Nair, Head of Marketing at JP Infra
Jeevithapriya K, India Facility and Administration at Cdmsmith Global Services
Anand Sagar Sharma, Senior Manager Ecom Sales at Timex Group India Limited
Sukhada Gawankar, Principal Architect and Founder of Studio SGA
ArchiRaj Keyal, Founder of Marwar Jodhpore
Gaurav Kumar, Founder of Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd
Atul Kumar, Founder of Gralit India Biotech Pvt Ltd
Urvashi M. Dooshi, Founder of Nextnex Intellect Expert Solutions
Himanshi Lilhori, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Minskinn Healthcare
Soumyasis Nath, Founder of Webart Technology Pvt Ltd
Eppile Balaji Subudhi, Founder and Managing Director of Speaking Tea Pvt Ltd
Guda Ramachandra Kaladhara Sarma, Director of Global Enterprise Gen AI & Head of AI Core CoE at LTIMindtree
Krishan Rathi, Senior Country Director at Agoda
Ankit Sharma, General Manager of Projects & Expansions at Spinny
Prerna Daga, Multi Property Director of Marketing & Communications, The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa
Aditya PS, Founder & CEO of Terraeagle Technologies
Kartik Dhokaai, Vice President (Delivery) of OneClick IT Consultancy Pvt Ltd
Mahendra Soni, CFO of Kay Bee Exports Group
Haresh Ambaliya, General Manager at Jio Platforms Ltd
Viraj Pisolkar, Brand Director ET. ACETECH & REFLECT Asian Business Exhibition & Conferences Pvt. Ltd.
Sonia Bharaj, Legal Counsel, Square Serviced Apartment
Ankur Pal, Chief Data Scientist of Aplazo
These leaders exemplify persistence, innovation, and a dedication to excellence that distinguishes them in their fields. Their journeys highlight the limitless opportunities present in India and inspire future leaders throughout the country.