CAR T-Cell Therapy In India: A New Hope For Cancer Treatment

Suppose a cancer patient has been told that he would be free of cancer cells and return to his normal life; that would be the happiest news for him/her. Well, months after India's drug regulator approved the commercial use of CAR-T cell therapy, a groundbreaking treatment that genetically reprogrammes a patient's immune system to fight cancer. According to a report of The Indian Express, Delhi-based gastroenterologist Dr V.K Gupta has become one of the first patients to receive the therapy for Rs 42 lakh-a treatment that costs around Rs 3-4 crore abroad. Doctors at Tata Memorial Hospital said that “he is currently free of cancer cells” and will be able to go back to his normal routine within a few days.