Cost Vs. Quality: Why India Is A Top Choice For Affordable Medical Tourism

When it comes to medical tourism, affordability and cost savings are a priority. India is known for its affordable medical service that attracts patients from around the world. Rising healthcare costs in the US and Canada make people consider India, which provides the best health treatment with affordability and without wasting time. For example, the average cost of dental implants in the US will be around $3000 to $5000 per tooth, while in India, the budget for the same procedure is affordable, and it costs you $600 to $1000. As per the credit rating agency Crisil, medical tourists visiting India have reached approximately 7.3 million in 2024, an increase from an estimate of 6.1 million in 2023. To keep up with these incredible numbers and attract additional inbound patients, Indian states have been promoting themselves as potential medical tourism destinations by improving their infrastructure and regulations. India is facilitating surgery treatments, transplants, and heart surgeries at a lesser cost, which approximately costs 70-80% less in India than in Western countries.