Healthcare Spotlight

Stepping Up: Micro Labs Takes On Hypertension With Nationwide Awareness Drive

Micro Labs is committed to providing evidence-based solutions. They are actively working on a first-of-its-kind initiative on high dietary salt and hypertension in India.

Dilip Surana, CMD - Micro Labs
info_icon

High blood pressure, a silent killer, threatens India's public health. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that one-third of deaths in India are attributable to non-communicable diseases, with cardiovascular diseases leading the way. Hypertension is the most important cause of these conditions, affecting an estimated 220 million Indians. There are many risk factors for hypertension, one of which is high dietary salt intake in the Indian population.

Average salt intake per person in India is approx. 8g per day. This is way above WHO's recommended limit of 5g daily says Dr. Manjula Suresh, Sr VP – Medical Services, Micro Labs. Excessive salt consumption is a major risk factor for hypertension, and it's one that can be easily modified. To raise public awareness of this issue, Micro Labs is launching "I AM ON SALT SATYAGRAHA," an initiative to educate people about the connection between high salt intake and hypertension.

"While reducing salt intake is crucial, a healthy lifestyle is paramount in preventing and managing hypertension," says Dr. Ravi R Kasliwal, Chairman, Clinical & Preventive Cardiology Heart Institute, Medanta, Gurgaon  "Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, and a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are all essential for keeping blood pressure in check."

Micro Labs is committed to providing evidence-based solutions. “We are actively working on a first-of-its-kind initiative on high dietary salt and hypertension in India," says Sirish Samak, Vice President at Micro Labs. "Additionally, a panel of doctors is collaborating with us to develop the most effective strategies for salt reduction in the Indian context," he adds.

"Early detection is key to managing hypertension," emphasizes Dr. Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Preventive Cardiology and Medicine, Eternal Heart Care Centre & Research Institute, Jaipur. "Regular blood pressure monitoring, even at home, allows for early identification and intervention. This empowers individuals to take charge of their health and work with their doctor to control their blood pressure before complications develop."

"The Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) is taking commendable steps to address hypertension in India," says Dilip Surana, CMD of Micro Labs. "As a responsible corporate citizen, Micro Labs is committed to supporting the government and WHO in achieving their goals. The I AM ON SALT SATYAGRAHA awareness initiative aligns with the IHCI's objective of reducing the prevalence of high blood pressure by 25% by 2025. By raising awareness about the dangers of uncontrolled hypertension and the importance of salt reduction, we can significantly improve public health outcomes in India," he adds.

World Hypertension Day, observed on May 17th, serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of blood pressure control and the fight against this silent killer. Micro Labs' awareness initiative, " I AM ON SALT SATYAGRAHA," has the potential to inspire a nationwide awareness movement for healthier blood pressure control, says Dilip Surana.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Mumbai And Thane
  2. Woman Stabbed To Death For Allegedly Rejecting Love Proposal In Karnataka
  3. BJP Stages Protest Near Delhi CM Residence, Demands Probe In Maliwal Incident
  4. Fire Breaks Out In 'Illegal' Paper Godown In East Delhi, 1 Dead
  5. Kolihan Mine Lift Collapse: All 15 Officials Rescued, 1 Feared Dead
Entertainment News
  1. Shiwani Chakraborty Reveals What 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor’ Makers Told Cast To Do
  2. Arjun Kapoor Wraps Up 20th Film: 'Feels Like Significant Achievement In My Journey As Actor'
  3. ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2’ Teaser Review: Sauron Returns To Threaten The Middle Earth
  4. Divyanka Tripathi's Summer Skincare Routine: ‘Sunscreen, Serum, Minimal Makeup’
  5. NewJeans To Narrate Official Audio Guide In Korean For The Esteemed British Museum
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete
  2. T20 World Cup: Can Players Mirror Ultra-Aggressive Form? 'Time Will Tell' Says Justin Langer
  3. Ballon D'Or 2024: Carlo Ancelotti Backs Real Madrid's Toni Kroos For Golden Ball
  4. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For Indian Premier League Knock-Out Rounds?
  5. Federation Cup 2024, Javelin Throw Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena In Action
World News
  1. 2 French Prison Officers Killed And 3 Injured In A Normandy Convoy Attack
  2. 'I Violated My Moral Compass': Michael Cohen Explains Why He Flipped Against Trump In 2018 | Day 17 Hush Money Trial Highlights
  3. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  4. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  5. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  2. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or On Opening Night, Reflects On Her Career
  3. 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever
  4. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  5. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  6. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Mark
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete