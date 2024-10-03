Prof. Dr. Rameshwar Dayal - Understanding Arthritis And Joint Pain

Arthritis is a broad term that refers to the inflammation of joints resulting in joint pain, swelling, stiffness and limited range of motion.

There are more than 100 types of arthritis with different causes and treatments, most commonly being, Ankylosing Spondylitis Gout Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis 4

The most commonly affected joints are: 4,5 Hands (ends of the fingers and at the base and ends of the thumbs). Knees. Hips. Neck. Lower back.



In some types, other organs, such as your eyes, heart, or skin, can also be affected.

Osteoarthritis and Pain

Among the various types, osteoarthritis (OA) is a prevalent form of arthritis.

It is a degenerative joint disease in which the tissues in the joint break down over time.

Though both genders are susceptible to it, with its prevalence increasing with age, women are more likely to be manifested by the condition.

Apart from age, obesity and family history can also trigger osteoarthritis.

It is important to note that osteoarthritis affects each person differently. For some, it is relatively mild and does not affect day-to-day activities, while for others, it causes significant pain and disability.

Osteoarthritis symptoms typically occur gradually, often affecting one or a few joints initially. Common symptoms include:

Joint Pain

Joint stiffness

Alterations in joint structure

Swelling in and around the joint

The sensation of joint looseness or instability.

Management of OA Pain

Managing OA pain involves a multimodal approach tailored to individual needs and preferences. Treatment strategies may include:

Regular physical activity , including yoga, aerobic exercise, strength training, and flexibility exercises

Maintaining a healthy weight

Over-the-counter or prescription medications as suggested by your Dr.

Physical therapy interventions , including manual therapy, therapeutic exercises, modalities (e.g., heat, cold, ultrasound), and joint protection techniques

Using assistive devices such as braces, splints, canes, or orthotic inserts

Adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as maintaining good posture, avoiding repetitive stress on joints, practicing joint-friendly activities, and implementing ergonomic modifications

Surgical options such as joint replacement surgery (e.g., knee replacement, hip replacement) or arthroscopic surgery

Osteoarthritis is a severe but manageable condition. Working closely with healthcare professionals and formulating individualized treatment plans can help mitigate the symptoms and empower the individual to live well with OA.

