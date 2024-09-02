Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. V.A Arvind - Signs, Symptoms And Early Prevention Of OA

Discover how to manage osteoarthritis pain with a multimodal approach, including exercise, medication, physical therapy, and lifestyle changes.

Dr. V.A Arvind
Dr. V.A Arvind - Signs, Symptoms And Early Prevention Of OA
  • Osteoarthritis (OA) is a degenerative joint disease affecting millions worldwide.

  • It is a "wear and tear" condition generally associated with aging.

  • The prevalence increased substantially with age, from 9.7% among people aged 45–54 to 36% of those aged 75 and over.

  • Recognizing the early warning signs of OA and understanding its progression is crucial for early intervention and effective management.

  • The earliest symptom of OA is often joint pain, which may initially be mild or intermittent. It typically worsens with activity and improves with rest.

  • Joint stiffness, particularly in the morning or after periods of inactivity, is another warning sign of OA. This stiffness usually lasts less than 30 minutes and tends to improve with movement.

  • As OA progresses, individuals may notice a gradual decrease in their joint's range of motion. This can manifest as difficulty bending, straightening, or fully extending the affected joint.

  • Some people with OA may experience a grating sensation or popping sound when moving the affected joint. This sensation is caused by the roughening of joint surfaces due to cartilage loss.

  • Swelling and Tendernessand warmth around the affected joint, more pronounced after periods of activity or prolonged use of the joint.

  • Muscle weakness and joint instability may develop as OA progresses, making it challenging to perform daily activities such as walking, climbing stairs, or grasping objects.

  • While OA is a chronic condition with no cure, its progression can be slowed or managed through early intervention and appropriate treatment. Key Strategies for include

Maintaining a Healthy Weight as excess weight puts added stress on the joints, particularly weight-bearing joints such as the knees, hips, and spine.

Regular physical activitymaintains joint flexibility, strength, and function. Regular moderate exercises such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling can help maintain general health and promote joint strength.

Protect Your Joints. Avoid activities that place excessive stress on the joints, such as repetitive high-impact exercises or heavy lifting. Use proper techniques and protective gear during physical activity to minimize the risk of joint damage. Balance rest and activity throughout the day.  

Attending Joint Injuries Promptly, such as sprains, strains, or fractures, can help prevent long-term damage and reduce the risk of developing OA in the affected joint. Seeking medical attention, following recommended treatment protocols, and engaging in rehabilitation exercises can promote optimal healing and joint function.

Regulate Blood Sugar Levels. High blood sugar (glucose) levels accelerate the formation of specific molecules that increase the rigidity of cartilage and heighten its susceptibility to mechanical strain. Additionally, diabetes can instigate widespread inflammation, resulting in the cartilage damage.

Maintain good posture and proper body mechanics during daily activities. Use ergonomic tools and furniture, such as supportive chairs or cushioned mats, and take regular breaks to move around.

Manage Stress: Find ways to reduce or avoid stress through meditation, deep breathing exercises, listening to calming music, connecting with friends and family, doing fun activities.

Follow a healthy lifestyle. Eating a healthy diet, getting good, sound sleep, and refraining from tobacco and alcohol intake—can boost overall wellness and reduce the risk of OA.

