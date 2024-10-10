Dr. S. K. Kasana - Back Pain In Laptop Users

Low back pain is a very common condition, with about 90% of people suffering from it at some point in their lives. 9

Now-a-days, it is becoming increasingly prevalent among computer and laptop users.

Eight out of ten people working more than 8 hrs in front of computers have back pain.9

Back or neck pain related to computer use commonly results from three problems:

Poor Posture:

It is crucial to sit up straight. Many people slouch when working at a desk. To ensure proper posture:

The computer screen should be at eye level to avoid having to look up or down too long.

The height of the keyboard should be adjusted so that the elbows are bent at a 90 degree angle. The shoulders should be relaxed but not slumped. Your wrists should be in a neutral position when typing.

The desk chair should support the low back. It should be comfortable enough for the user to sit back in the chair with feet flat on the floor.

Too much sitting

Sitting for long periods of time can cause the muscles in the low back to tighten. Standing allows people to stretch more and engage their core, leg, and back muscles.

Use sit-stand desks. It allows the user to adjust the height so that they can either sit or stand while working. Several studies, including one published by the CDC, found that the use of height adjustable desks reduced upper back and neck pain by 54% after a month. Study participants reported a 32% improvement in low back pain.

Inactivity10

Take regular breaks. Just standing up and moving around can loosen and relax tight muscles.

You can also do simple stretches at your desk, such as stretching your neck, shoulders, arms, and legs.

Simple Strategies to Avoid Back Pain

Don’t use Laptop on Your Lap - This position often leads to slouching and leaning forward to see the screen, placing excessive pressure on your neck and spine.

Opt for a Larger Screen - Choosing a laptop with a larger screen size. This prevents the strain caused by squinting or leaning forward to read small text on a screen.

Use External Accessories or a Separate Monitor -

For extended laptop use, it's beneficial to use external accessories like a keyboard and mouse.

Alternatively, consider using an external monitor placed at eye level while adjusting your laptop keyboard for optimal comfort.

Invest in Ergonomic Chair - Opt for an office chair that is fully adjustable and provides lumbar support.

Use Technology:

Many posture apps are available that can perform various functions, including:

Use your laptop camera to monitor your posture and alert you when to sit up straighter.

Remind you when to take breaks.

Guide you through simple stretches and exercises at your desk.

Wearable devices are also available to measure your spinal posture and send the data to an app on your phone or tablet.

Effective Exercises to Relieve Low Back Pain at Your Desk

Gentle stretches help and can be done sitting or standing.

5-10 minutes worth of simple stretches every hour can make a significant impact on your overall well-being.

Side Bend – Reach the right arm over the head while bending to the left. Repeat on the opposite side.

Seated twist – Sit up tall, exhale, gently twist to the right side while looking over the right shoulder. Repeat on the left side.

Downward facing dog stretch – Sit upright with feet flat on the floor. Raise hands over head. Slowly bend forward until forearms are flat on the desk with palms face down. Hold for five seconds.

Upper Trap Stretch - Place one hand behind your back. Pull that shoulder down. Tilt your head to the opposite side. Rotate your head towards the ceiling. Gently pull your head across for a deeper stretch

Deep Neck Flexion - Gently glide your chin back. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Hold for 5-10 seconds. Repeat 5 times

Modified puppy pose - Stand facing a wall.Place the palms of your hands onto the wall with arms straight. Slightly bend your knees. Slowly push your hips back and your chest down

Thoracic Extension Stretch - Interlace your fingers. Raise your hands above your head. Push your palms up towards the ceiling. Take a deep breath in and arch backwards. Hold for 10 seconds. Relax and repeat 5 times.

