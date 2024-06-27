Healthcare Spotlight

Dr Mahesh Khanchandani - Nutrition For Hair Health: What To Eat To Prevent Hair Loss

Hair loss, medically termed alopecia, is a common concern affecting millions worldwide. While genetics, hormonal changes, and medical conditions play significant roles, emerging research suggests that diet may also influence hair health and loss.1

Dr Mahesh Khanchandani
info_icon

Proteins: Because the hair shaft is composed almost entirely of protein, namely, keratin, the protein component of the diet is critical for the production of normal, healthy hair. Constituent amino acids such as cysteine and methionine, from which the hair follicle can build up the keratin, can be consumed.2

Iron: Iron deficiency is a common cause of hair loss, particularly in certain groups like premenopausal women and vegans. Replenishing iron stores through dietary modification and supplementation may prevent hair loss and promote regrowth.3,4

Carbohydrates: The rate of mitosis is sensitive to the calorific value of the diet, provided mainly by carbohydrates. Calorie restriction affects the energy supply to the hair follicle, which can lead to hair loss.2,4

Vitamins: Vitamins A, C, and E act as antioxidants, shielding hair follicles from oxidative stress. Biotin and niacin, part of the B vitamin family, aid hair growth and deter thinning. Adequate vitamin D levels are vital for healthy follicles. Supplementation has shown hair regrowth benefits for those deficient.4

Other Micronutrients: Adequate zinc levels are vital for immune function and protein synthesis in hair follicles, aiding growth and recovery. Selenium deficiency and oxidative stress are additional factors associated with hair loss.3,4

To conclude,

It is a well-evidenced fact that the quantity and quality of hair are closely related to the nutritional state of an individual.2 If you think you may be experiencing hair loss due to a nutrient deficiency, talk with a healthcare professional. They may suggest you get a blood test to assess your micronutrient levels and rule out deficiencies.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Fresh Petition Filed On NEET-UG In Supreme Court; President Murmu Addresses Parliament
  2. UltraTech Cement To Acquire 23 Pc In India Cements For Around Rs 1,885 Cr
  3. Chhattisgarh Armed Force Jawan Shoots Self, Critically Injured
  4. Explained | Role Of Deputy Speaker In Lok Sabha As Opposition India Bloc Seeks The Position
  5. Woman Killed, 8 Injured In Clash Over Land In Odisha's Kendrapara
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Sage Character Actor Bill Cobbs Dies At 90, Breathes His Last In California
  2. Darshan Case: Pavithra Gowda Seen Wearing Make-Up In Custody; Cop Gets Notice
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  4. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
Sports News
  1. VEN 1-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: Rondon's Penalty Powers Venezuela Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: South Africa Overcome History Of Near Misses
  3. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  4. ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Youngster Paez Leads Ecuador To First Copa Win In Eight Years - In Pics
  5. AFG Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: England Great Blames India For Rashid Khan & Co's Loss
World News
  1. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  2. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  3. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  2. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  3. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  4. Kejriwal In CBI Custody: Bhagavad Gita, Home-Cooked Food Allowed; Can Meet Wife Sunita And Lawyers Everyday | Details
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  6. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  7. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Fresh Petition Filed On NEET-UG In Supreme Court; President Murmu Addresses Parliament