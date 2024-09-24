Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Atul Gupta - Role Of Doctors In Arthritis Pain Management

Doctors can access a wide range of treatment options and choose the best approach based on the individual's condition, pain level, and overall health.

Dr. Atul Gupta
Dr. Atul Gupta
info_icon

  • Arthritis pain management is a multifaceted process that demands a comprehensive understanding of the condition and tailored treatment approaches.

  • Doctors play a crucial role in managing arthritis pain. They can help differentiate between different types of pain and select the most effective treatments.

"Pain Management is Complex – Your Doctor Knows Better"

Doctors have the expertise to assess the severity and type of arthritis, whether osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or another form. They understand the underlying pain mechanisms and can create a personalized pain management plan. This plan may include medications, physical therapy, lifestyle changes, and other interventions that go beyond what self-medication can offer.21

Differentiating Between Normal and Serious Injuries

Identifying the specific type of arthritis or related condition you have is crucial for receiving the appropriate treatment and management plan tailored to your needs.

Therefore, it's beneficial to discuss your joint health and potential arthritis risks with your doctor.

Be alert for these potential signs and symptoms of arthritis:

  • Pain, swelling, or stiffness in one or more joints.

  • Joints that are red or warm to the touch.

  • Joint tenderness or stiffness.

  • Difficulty moving a joint or performing daily activities.

  • Any joint symptoms that cause you concern.

Schedule an appointment with your doctor if you experience any of the following:

  • Joint symptoms that persist for three days or more.

  • Multiple episodes of joint symptoms within a month.

Doctors can perform detailed evaluations and diagnostic tests to differentiate between typical arthritis pain and more severe conditions, such as fractures, infections, or ligament damage.

This differentiation is crucial in preventing further damage and ensuring timely and appropriate treatment.

"It is important to understand that you should never Self-Medicate."

  • Self-medication is widespread among general people, but it carries significant risks.

  • While over-the-counter pain relievers can provide temporary relief, they may not address the root cause of the pain and can lead to overuse or misuse.

  • In fact, self-medicating without proper knowledge can result in adverse effects, interactions with other medications, and masking of symptoms that need medical attention.

"Consult a doctor for effective Arthritis Management"

Doctors can access a wide range of treatment options and choose the best approach based on the individual's condition, pain level, and overall health. Some of the common treatments include:

  • Pain Killers: Doctors can prescribe medications for relieving pain. They ensure that the prescribed medicines are appropriate for the patient's specific type of arthritis and health status.

  • Home Remedies: While home remedies like hot and cold therapy, gentle exercises, and dietary changes can be beneficial, doctors can guide the most effective and safe practices. They can recommend specific exercises and lifestyle modifications that complement medical treatments.

  • Injections: For some patients, injections can provide significant pain relief. Doctors can administer these injections accurately and monitor their effects, reducing the risk of complications and ensuring optimal outcomes.

Conclusion

Effective arthritis pain management requires a holistic and informed approach only a doctor can provide. Trusting in a doctor's expertise can lead to better pain management and improved quality of life for those with arthritis.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lesotho Vs Ghana, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: GHA Bat First In Tanzania - Check Playing XIs
  2. On This Day: India Crowned Inaugural T20 World Cup Champions After Beating Pakistan
  3. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Says He Has No Plans To Retire 'Any Time Soon'
  5. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  3. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  4. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
  5. Man City Team News: Pep Guardiola Not Concerned About Kevin De Bruyne's Inter Injury
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Elections 2024: Political Parties Campaign At Full-Swing Ahead Of Next Week's Voting
  2. PM Modi Meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy 3rd Time In 3 Months: All That Happened In The 3 Meetings
  3. Pune Airport To Be Renamed, Port Blair Name Changed: How Renaming Has Picked Up Under Modi Govt
  4. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface
  5. 'AI Regulation Needs To Be Done Now, Before Big Tech Takes Over' | Saurabh Bhattacharjee
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Fear Of War Increases As Israel, Lebanon Continue Their Strikes
  2. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  5. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  6. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  7. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  8. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface