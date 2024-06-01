Dr Ashok Sinha - Hair Fall: Signs To Watch For And Actions To Take

When to worry about Hair Fall?

No more than 10 hairs per 100 strands being tugged should be coming out. You will need a doctor to determine the cause.

If more than two or three hairs are left in your hand after each tug, you may be experiencing telogen or anagen effluvium.

You can perform a “pull test” on your hair at home. Start with a small area of clean, dry hair, and run your fingers through it, tugging gently once you get to the ends of your hair strands.

What steps can I take to address hair fall? 3,4

Schedule an appointment with a board-certified dermatologist to identify potential causes of hair loss early on.

Wash and condition your hair gently using a mild shampoo to avoid further damage to fragile strands.

Speed up drying time by wrapping your hair in a microfiber towel after washing.

Avoid home treatments like coloring, perming, or chemical straightening.

Opt for the lowest heat setting on your blow-dryer and air dry when possible to minimize damage.

Avoid tight hairstyles like buns or braids that can pull on the hair and contribute to loss.

Be gentle when brushing or combing your hair to prevent further breakage.

Minimize habits like twirling or pulling on hair that can weaken strands.

Quit smoking, as it can exacerbate inflammation throughout the body, including the scalp.