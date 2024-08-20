In Joshimath, Hopes Of A New Life And Renewed Town Are Sinking

Among those who still haven’t received compensation is a hotel owner (name withheld on request). His hotel and the one next to it became the epicentre of the tragedy last year. Horrifying images were seen across the country of the two hotels leaning on to each other. The two were subsequently demolished. The hotel manager, who is in his 70s, gave multiple interviews to the media and became the face of the tragedy. “I think I am being punished for that. It’s been over a year, and they haven’t taken up my case. At this age, I am forced to live in a rented accommodation, that too on the third floor,” he says. He politely declined an interview to avoid upsetting the authorities.