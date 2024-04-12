Tamil Nadu: BJP Candidate K Annamalai Assures 100 Promises In Coimbatore | Details

He promised to set up Navodaya schools.

He promised to establish Tamil Nadu's second Indian Institute of Management.

He promised to address issues related to Noyyal and Kousika rivers.

He assured to set up units of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the city.

Annamalai promised to introduce round-the-clock food banks that will be named after the legendary leader and former Chief Minister K Kamaraj.

He assured to upgrade the existing airport as an international terminal.

He promised to set up a cancer treatment centre in Coimbatore.

Automotive Corridor will be set up in Coimbatore. Union Ministry of Defense will be urged to manufacture semiconductors in Coimbatore defense logistics.