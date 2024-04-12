Tamil Nadu: BJP Candidate K Annamalai Assures 100 Promises In Coimbatore | Details

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai promised 100 assurances as he launched his manifesto in Coimbatore, the constituency from which he is running for the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
These promises involve initiatives to establish an IIM and also expand the NIA and NCB through setting up branches.
The party will work for a "100 assurances in 500 days," he said addressing a press conference after releasing the party's manifesto for the Parliamentary constituency.
Some of K Annamalai's promises
He promised to set up Navodaya schools.
He promised to establish Tamil Nadu's second Indian Institute of Management.
He promised to address issues related to Noyyal and Kousika rivers.
He assured to set up units of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the city.
Annamalai promised to introduce round-the-clock food banks that will be named after the legendary leader and former Chief Minister K Kamaraj.
He assured to upgrade the existing airport as an international terminal.
He promised to set up a cancer treatment centre in Coimbatore.
Automotive Corridor will be set up in Coimbatore. Union Ministry of Defense will be urged to manufacture semiconductors in Coimbatore defense logistics.
He assured to take steps to set up a world-class National Geriatric Medical Center.
"When people bless us, your brother Annamalai will bring Coimbatore on the international map," he said during the campaign which was attended by BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South legislator, Vanathi Srinivasan, among others.