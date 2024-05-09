Elections

Sikkim: Preparation Underway In Soreng, Counting To Start On June 2

Sikkim: A total contingent of 198 counting personnel has been meticulously selected to oversee the process.

PTI
Preparations for counting of votes in Sikkim | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The preparations for the counting of votes for the upcoming assembly and parliamentary elections have begun in northeast’s Sikkim with the first randomization of counting personnel carried out for the Soreng district.

Reports said the preparations have started in the district as the counting for both assembly and parliamentary polls is scheduled for the June 2 and June 4 in the state.

At the District Administrative Centre (DAC) in Soreng, the initial randomization of counting personnel took place, marking a crucial step in the lead-up to the electoral verdict, reports said.

A total contingent of 198 counting personnel has been meticulously selected to oversee the process, comprising supervisors, counting assistants, and micro observers, reports said.

The selection was conducted with utmost transparency and integrity, employing the National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal for the randomization procedure, India Today reported.

The above report mentioned significance of this undertaking cannot be overstated, as it underscores the commitment of electoral authorities to ensure a fair and transparent outcome.

It added “with the collective efforts of dedicated personnel and the adoption of advanced technological tools, the electoral process in Soreng district is poised to uphold the principles of democracy and accountability.”

“As the nation braces itself for the unveiling of election results, all eyes are on Soreng district, where the meticulous planning and execution of the counting process stand as a testament to the democratic ethos of the nation,” it added.

