'Thank You My Friend Tulsi Bhai..': PM Modi's Response To WHO Chief's Re-Election Wishes

Global health watchdog World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus extended greetings to PM Narendra Modi over his being re-elected as the prime minister for the third time after the Lok Sabha polls. In a warm response to his message, OM Modi thanked him and called him his friend "Tulsi Bhai".
"Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on your reelection. I look forward to continuing @WHO-#India close collaboration for #HealthForAll," the WHO chief said in a post on X.
"Thank you my friend Tulsi Bhai ! India's cooperation with WHO promotes our vision of ‘One Earth One Health'. The first WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India adds to our joint efforts towards #HealthForAll," the PM said, replying to the message.
Tulsi Bhai: How did the name come?
During a three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Gujarat in 2022, PM Modi named the chief of the global apex health body "Tulsi Bhai" during his exchange with Dr. Ghebreyesus as the latter requested him to pick a Gujarati name for him.
"WHO Director-General Tedros is a good friend of mine. He always told me Indian teachers taught me and I am here because of them. Today he told me - 'I have become a pucca Gujarati. Have you decided a name for me?' So I will call him Tulsibhai as a Gujarati. Tulsi is a plant that modern generations are forgetting. Generations have worshipped Tulsi. You can also use the Tulsi plant in marriage. So now you are with us," the PM said.