'Thank You My Friend Tulsi Bhai..': PM Modi's Response To WHO Chief's Re-Election Wishes

"WHO Director-General Tedros is a good friend of mine. He always told me Indian teachers taught me and I am here because of them. Today he told me - 'I have become a pucca Gujarati. Have you decided a name for me?' So I will call him Tulsibhai as a Gujarati. Tulsi is a plant that modern generations are forgetting. Generations have worshipped Tulsi. You can also use the Tulsi plant in marriage. So now you are with us," the PM said.