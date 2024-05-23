Elections

'Would Have Taken Back Kartapur Sahib...': PM Modi Invokes 1971 Indo-Pak War At Patiala Rally; Calls Bhagwant Mann 'Kagazi CM'

While lambasting the AAP government over several electoral issues and calling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only a 'kagazi CM', Modi said Punjab and the Sikh community have always been at the forefront of national-building efforts. Bringing up the sensitive issue of the 1971 Indo-Pak war where over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered, PM Modi asserted if he had been in power he would have taken Kartapur Sahib from Pakistan before freeing their troops.

PTI
PM Modi at a public meeting in Punjab's Patiala on Thursday | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Addressing a public rally in Punjab's Patiala on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up the sensitive issue of the 1971 Indo-Pak war where over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and asserted if he had been in power he would have taken Kartapur Sahib from Pakistan before freeing their troops.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi | - PTI
'Straight To Psychiatrist': Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Sent By God’ Remark

BY Outlook Web Desk

Bhagwant Mann 'Kagazi CM': PM Modi in Patiala

While lambasting the AAP government over several electoral issues and calling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only a 'kagazi CM', Modi said Punjab and the Sikh community have always been at the forefront of national-building efforts.

"Punjab has given leadership to the country in various sectors, from agriculture to industry. But, the current "fiercely corrupt" Bhagwant Mann government has changed all that. Trade and industry are leaving Punjab while the drug trade is growing. The entire state government is running on debt", PM Modi said.

"All ministers are enjoying and the 'kagazi CM' is always busy marking his presence in the 'Delhi darbar'. Can such people bring development in Punjab?", he added.

PM Modi's remark on Kartarpur Sahib

Bringing up the emotive issue of the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib, a place sacred to Sikhs as Guru Nanak Dev spent the last years of his life there, and blamed the Congress for country's partition, saying they did it for sake of power.

The partition left Kartar Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab, just a few kilometres away from the border with India. "For 70 years, we could have a 'darshan' of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara only with binoculars," Modi said.

In A Massive Relief To The Devotees, Kartarpur Corridor Reopens To Mark The Occasion Of Gurupurab - null
In A Massive Relief To The Devotees, Kartarpur Corridor Reopens To Mark The Occasion Of Gurupurab

BY Outlook Web Desk

He said opportunity presented itself to take back the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in 1971 when more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army and "we had the trump card in our hands".

"Had Modi been there at that time, I would have taken Kartapur Sahib from them (made it part of Indian territory) and then freed their troops," he said.

"They (Congress) did not do that, but I did as much I could," Modi added, referring to the opening of the Kartapur Sahib Corridor in 2019 that made it easier for Sikh pilgrims to travel to the shrine.

From Kartarpur To Dhaka, South Asia Needs To Tear Down Its Walls And Fences To Become Prosperous - null
From Kartarpur To Dhaka, South Asia Needs To Tear Down Its Walls And Fences To Become Prosperous

BY Manish Tewari

Modi campaigning for BJP candidates in Punjab

PM Modi on Thursday was campaigning for Preneet Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who is BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Patiala while the other BJP candidates including Parampal Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda, Arvind Khanna from Sangrur, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot and Gejja Ram Valmiki from the Fatehgarh Sahib seat, were also present on the stage as Modi spoke.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh: Security Personnel Kill 7 Naxalites In Encounter, 7 Firearms Recovered | Details
  2. Seven Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
  3. Two New IT Parks To Be Ready In Indore By The End Of Next Year: Official
  4. After Pune Car Crash, Kanpur Police Order Inquiry Over Negligence Of Officers In Similar Hit-And-Run
  5. Three Rhino Poachers Arrested In Assam
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Wears Rented Clothes And Jewellery: Bhaade Ke Hain, Lautana Padta Hai
  2. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Salman Khan Cried While Shooting For 'Maine Pyar Kiya's 'Kabootar Ja' Song For THIS Reason
  3. Here's Why Abdu Rozik Rejected The Opportunity To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  4. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
Sports News
  1. PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue, Malaysia Masters 2024, Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor
  3. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Sack JB Bickerstaff As Coach
  4. Betting Allegations: West Ham's Lucas Paqueta Charged By Football Association
  5. Bologna Confirm Thiago Motta Departure With Juventus Move Imminent
World News
  1. Pope Francis Clears Sainthood For Italian Teenager. How Someone Becomes A Saint
  2. Nepali Woman Climber Sets Record As Fastest Female Climber Of Everest
  3. Graduate Route Safe For Now As UK Cracks Down On Student Visas
  4. How Pink Noise Is Changing The Way We Relax
  5. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 63 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor