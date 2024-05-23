Elections

'Would Have Taken Back Kartapur Sahib...': PM Modi Invokes 1971 Indo-Pak War At Patiala Rally; Calls Bhagwant Mann 'Kagazi CM'

While lambasting the AAP government over several electoral issues and calling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only a 'kagazi CM', Modi said Punjab and the Sikh community have always been at the forefront of national-building efforts. Bringing up the sensitive issue of the 1971 Indo-Pak war where over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered, PM Modi asserted if he had been in power he would have taken Kartapur Sahib from Pakistan before freeing their troops.