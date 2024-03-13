Lok Sabha Polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Disowns Brother For Opposing Howrah Candidate Pick

Following a difference of opinion in the matter of the Trinamool Congress re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday cut ties with her younger brother Babun Banerjee.
"My family and I renounce all relationships with Babun Banerjee", said Mamata while speaking to reporters in Jalpaiguri.
Launching a verbal attack on her younger brother for speaking out against the party's selection of candidates, Banerjee said, "Before every election, he creates a problem. I don't like greedy people. I don't believe in dynasty politics that I will give him a ticket in elections. I have decided to disown him and cut off all relationship with him."
Asked about media reports that he might join the BJP, the West Bengal CM said, "He can do whatever he wants to. The party stands by its official candidate Prasun Banerjee."
What did Babun Banerjee say?
Refuting speculations on him joining the BJP, Babun Banerjee said, "As long Mamatadi is there, I would never quit the party and neither would I join any other political party. Yes as I am connected to sports, I know many BJP leaders, who too are connected with sports."
However, he also maintained that said he was pondering over contesting "Lok Sabha polls from the Howrah seat as an independent."
"I know Didi (Mamata Banerjee) would not agree with me. But if needed, I will contest as independent from Howrah Lok Sabha seat," he said.
Regarding Prasun Banerjee getting re-nominated from Howrah, he said,"I am not happy with the selection of the candidate from Howrah Lok Sabha seat. Prasun Banerjee is not the right choice. There were many capable candidates who were overlooked," he said.
"I can never forget the insult that Prasun hurled at me," he said.
A former footballer, Prasun Banerjee, is two-time Lok Sabha MP of the TMC from the Howrah seat.