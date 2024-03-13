Elections

Lok Sabha Polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Disowns Brother For Opposing Howrah Candidate Pick

Launching a verbal attack on her younger brother Babun Banerjee for speaking out against the party's selection of candidates, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, 'Before every election, he creates a problem. I don't like greedy people. I don't believe in dynasty politics that I will give him a ticket in elections. I have decided to disown him and cut off all relationships with him.'