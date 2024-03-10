Arun Goel Resigns Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections
The Election Commissioner of India, Arun Goel, has resigned from his position ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. His resignation was accepted by the President of India. Arun Goel was in line to become the chief election commissioner after the current incumbent, Rajiv Kumar, retires in February 2025.
According to a notification issued by the Law Ministry, Arun Goel's resignation was accepted, leaving Rajiv Kumar as the sole election commissioner in India before the crucial Lok Sabha elections.
Arun Goel, a 1985-batch officer from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) who served in the Punjab cadre, took voluntary retirement in 2022 before being appointed as an Election Commissioner of India. His appointment drew attention and criticism, with the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) filing a plea in the Supreme Court against it, citing concerns about transparency and institutional integrity.
While the Supreme Court expressed reservations about Arun Goel's appointment, it ultimately dismissed the plea without disrupting his position as an Election Commissioner.
PM Modi Engages In Political Rallies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted rallies in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal on Saturday, followed by a late-night roadshow in Varanasi. Additionally, he visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for prayers.
Jairam Ramesh Raises Questions Amidst Election Commissioner Arun Goel's Resignation
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, stated on the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel, "...Election Commission should be a fair body, it is a constitutional institution. Arun Goel resigned yesterday. Three reasons for this came to my mind. First, are there some differences between the Chief Election Commissioner and him? Are there some differences between Modi Government - who sits on the front seat and drives - and him? Second, there could be some personal reasons. Third...has he resigned so that he can contest elections on a BJP ticket? There will be clarity in the next few days..."
Mallikarjun Kharge On The Resignation Of Election Commissioner Arun Goel
In a statement on social media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised questions about the current state of the Election Commission, saying, "Election Commission or Election OMISSION? India now has only one Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in a few days. Why?"
Kharge reiterated his concern about the ongoing trend of undermining independent institutions, warning, "As I have said earlier, if we do not stop the systematic decimation of our independent institutions, our democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship!"
Rahul Gandhi Resumes 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' From Gujarat
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, has resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Mandvi in the Surat district of Gujarat.
Congress Unveils 'Nyay Geet'
The Congress recently unveiled its 'Nyay Geet', highlighting the party's commitment to justice across five key areas. Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders shared the song on social media. In it, Rahul Gandhi expressed hope for fulfilling the dreams of those left behind. The song, lasting 2 minutes and 34 seconds, emphasises the party's promise to provide employment rights and apprenticeship opportunities for young people. The five pillars of justice outlined by the Congress include justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and participatory justice.
The video accompanying the song shows Rahul Gandhi engaging with locals during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a follow-up to last year's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The journey, which began on January 14 from Manipur and is set to conclude in Mumbai by the month's end, covers 6,200 kilometers across 14 states.
Since its release on social media, the 'Nyay Geet' has garnered approximately 357.8K views and is accessible on various music platforms such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Wynk, and Saavn.
TMC Launches 2024 Election Campaign With Mega Rally In Kolkata
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to kick off its 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign with a mega rally, 'Jana Garjan Sabha,' at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds this Sunday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will play key roles in setting the tone for the upcoming elections. Mamata Banerjee, in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), urged people to join the march, saying, “Bengal's patience & courtesy should NOT be mistaken for its weakness. The Bohiragoto Jomidars must be reminded of this on March 10. The #JonogorjonSabha at Brigade Ground this Sunday will be a historic event on the land that has always fought for its rights. Join us as we lead the people's movement for Bengal's secure future.”
Kapil Sibal On The Resignation Of Election Commissioner Arun Goel
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal commented on the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel, stating, "It surely is surprising. If at the cusp of an election, which is just a couple of months away, you resign - obviously there is something serious on the basis of which he must have resigned. I can't possibly speculate that reason but obviously there is some element of difference of opinion, especially when his term was still not over."
Brijendra Singh Steps Down From BJP Membership
Brijendra Singh, the BJP MP representing Hisar, announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party.
In a tweet Brijendra Singh said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP,due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar."
After Resignation Brijendra Singh Meets Congress President Kharge
After stepping down from the BJP, Brijendra Singh has now visited the home of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
BJP MP Brijendra Singh Joins Congress
Brijendra Singh, the Member of Parliament from Hisar representing the BJP, has officially joined the Congress Party. The move took place in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress Party.
Brijendra Singh After Joining Congress
Brijendra Singh, the Member of Parliament from Hisar, Haryana, has parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Congress. Singh highlighted a specific concern regarding the BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana as a key factor behind his decision. He mentioned, "...One issue that was raised in the rally in Jind on 2nd October was about the alliance of BJP-JJP in Haryana. A decision was taken regarding it and that too is a reason (for quitting BJP)."
Mamata Banerjee Unveils 42 Candidates For Bengal's Lok Sabha Elections
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the names of 42 candidates who will be representing her party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. Each candidate will be contesting for one of the 42 parliamentary seats in Bengal.
Jairam Ramesh On TMC Candidates List Announcement
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh responded to TMC's declaration of candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. He stated, "The Indian National Congress has repeatedly declared its desire to have a respectable seat-sharing agreement with the TMC in West Bengal. The Indian National Congress has always maintained that such an agreement has to be finalised through negotiations and not by unilateral announcements. The Indian National Congress has always wanted the INDIA group to fight the BJP together."
Rajasthan: 2 former ministers, several ex-MLAs quit Cong to join BJP ahead of LS polls
Just ahead of the anticipated announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, numerous Rajasthan Congress leaders, including ex-ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, officially joined the BJP on Sunday.
This influx of new members also includes former Congress MLAs Ricchpal Mirdha and Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, ex-state chief of Congress Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma, Riju Jhunjhunwala, and several other leaders, marking a significant shift in party affiliations.
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls TDP 'Rusted Cycle' For Their NDA Return
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for his NDA return stance ahead of elections. Reddy reportedly said, "The TDP cycle chain in the state is not running smoothly, prompting his visit to Delhi with his foster son to seek support from central parties. Elections are ahead. We are ready to fight against the alliance. YSRCP will stand with weaker sections."