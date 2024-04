Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full List Of Samajwadi Party Candidates

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced over 40 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Among them is Dimple Yadav, the wife of party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who will be contesting from her current Mainpuri constituency. Additionally, the party has nominated sitting MLAs Ravidas Mehrotra and Lalji Verma to run for the seats in Lucknow and Ambedkar Nagar, respectively.