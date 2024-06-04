Kolkata, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP Dominates In Krishnanagar, Trinamool Congress Leads In Kolkata

Lok Sabha elections or general elections 2024 in India took place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is taking place on Tuesday, June 4.Lok Sabha elections or general elections 2024 in India took place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is taking place on Tuesday, June 4.