Kolkata, Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP Dominates In Krishnanagar, Trinamool Congress Leads In Kolkata

Counting of votes for West Bengal's Lok Sabha constituencies is taking place today along with the seats of the rest of the states that went to polls in the seven-phased general elections 2024.
Krishnanagar and all segments of Kolkata are among the Lok Sabha seats in focus as counting of votes takes place.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE
Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Election Result:
Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Election Result:
Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election Result:
Here's all you need to know about Kolkata and Krishnagar Lok Sabha seats:
Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency
Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha Constituency is currently represented by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party's Mala Roy.
Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in West Bengal state. It is made up of seven assembly constituency segments.
Voting for Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency took place on June 1, the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, AITC again fielded Mala Roy from Kolkata Dakshin seat, while BJP and CPI(M) has fielded Debasri Chaudhary and Saira Shah Halim respectively.
In 2019, Mala Roy had defeated the runner up candidate Chandra Kumar Bose of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by 1,55,102 votes.
Lok Sabha elections or general elections 2024 in India took place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is taking place on Tuesday, June 4.
Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency
Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha Constituency is currently represented by TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay.
Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in West Bengal state. It is made up of seven assembly constituency segments.
Voting for Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency took place on June 1, the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, TMC again fielded Sudip Bandyopadhyay from Kolkata Uttar seat, while the Congress has named Pradip Bhattacharya and the BJP has fielded Tapas Roy.
In 2019, Sudip Bandyopadhyay had defeated the runner up candidate- Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha of the BJP- by 1,27,183 votes.
Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Constituency profile
Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Constituency is currently represented TMC's firebrand leader Mahua Moitra.
Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in West Bengal state. It is made up of seven assembly constituency segments.
The voting for Krishnanagar Parliamentary constituency took place May 13, 2024, the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, TMC again fielded Mahua Moitra from the Krishnanagar seat, while the BJP has named "Rajmata" Amrita Roy. On the other hand, CPI(M) has fielded S.M. Saadi.
In 2019, Mahua Moitra had defeated the runner up candidate-Kalyan Chaubey of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) by 65,404 votes.
