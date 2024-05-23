Elections

Jharkhand MP Jayant Sinha Responds To BJP's Show Cause Notice For, Says He Voted Through Postal Ballot

The show cause notice was issued by the BJP Jharkhand general secretary Aditya Sahu on Tuesday to Sinha for his "lack of interest in organizational work" and "election campaigning".

PTI
BJP MP Jayant Sinha | Photo: PTI
Former Union Minister and Jharkhand MP Jayant Sinha has responded to the Bharatiya Janta Party's show cause notice and allegations that he did not vote during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Jharkhand MP revealed he was "surprised" to receive the show cause notice from BJP.

In response to Sahu's letter, the Hazaribagh MP wrote that he was "surprised" to receive the letter and that it had been released to the media as well".

The MP clarified that he had voted during the general elections but through the postal ballot process as he was overseas due to "personal commitments".

Furthermore, on the accusation of lack of interest, Sinha stated that he had not participated in campaigning or any organisational work because he had not been invited for "any party events, rallies or hearings".

The party announced Shri Manish Jaiswal ji as its candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. My endorsement was evident when I congratulated Shri Jaiswal ji on 8 March 2024, an event that was well-documented on social media and demonstrated my unwavering support for the party's choice," he stated.

"If the party had wanted me to participate in any election activities, you could surely have contacted me. However, not a single senior party official or MP/MLA from Jharkhand reached out to me post my announcement on 2 March. I was not invited for any party events, rallies, or organizational meetings," the MP added further.

Sinha has been part of the BJP for the past 25 years. In his letter to Sahu, he reflected that his work in Hazaribagh has been appreciated widely, especially during the results of the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

"Given my contributions to the party and the circumstances detailed above, the public issuance of your letter is unseemly. Your approach demoralizes dedicated party workers and undermines the party's collective efforts. Additionally, despite my loyalty and hard work for the party, it appears that I am being unjustly targeted," the Jharkhand MP added further.

