'Everything Lost': Congress Paints A Grim Picture Of J&K Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Polls

Ahead of crucial Assembly elections, Congress has prepared a detailed 'chargesheet' against Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Party Chief, and Leader of Opposition
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
Ahead of crucial Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress has painted the picture of the erstwhile state, now Union Territory, as “grim” and has “charge-sheeted” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration in J&K, while targeting BJP’s policy in the region.

The party has said the local people of Jammu and Kashmir are treated as “second class” citizens with their voices “suppressed” as their land, jobs, and resources are being provided to outsiders by “unelected” Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, who it said has been “appointed over the local populace”.

On the day Congress leader and Leader of Opposition(LoP) Rahul Gandhi kickstarted the party’s poll campaign in J&K, the party came up with allegations against LG Sinha-led administration in the state.

Congress has a question in its “chargesheet”: ‘Kya Khoya, Kya Paya(what we lost, what we got)?’ The party also answered it for the masses: “sab kuch khoya, kuch nahi paya(everything lost, got nothing)”.

Congress has also said the situation of Jammu and Kashmir has been made such that locals “grapple with rising prices, high taxes, water shortages, poor electricity supply, and excessive billing through smart meters.”

The party has also accused LG Sinha of encouraging corruption, saying “mining, liquor, and construction contracts are awarded to cronies.” Besides, Congress has alleged that “those who attempt to expose corruption face ruthless prosecution.”

Congress General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, also the former president of the party’s J&K unit, told Outlook that their “chargesheet” reflects a “simple meaning”.

“It is what BJP has done in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 10 years, especially in the past five years, since August 5, 2019. The injustices they (BJP) did with J&K,” said Mir.

On August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was abrogated. Subsequently, the state was downgraded and divided into two UTs—J&K and Ladakh.

"They (BJP) claim that by abrogating laws, they did something huge for the country, which, in reality, is a lie. All they(BJP) did was do injustice to J&K," he added.

Another Congress leader, Ravinder Sharma, the party's Chief Spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir, told Outlook that their "chargesheet" is "all about failures of government."

"We have just portrayed the situation of Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever happened in last 10 years," said Sharma.

On “second class” citizen allegation, Sharma said, “There are no democratic rights at par with the rest of the country right now in J&K.”

“If someone talks about rights, the person is threatened and harassed. This kind of tyrannical treatment has been happening with Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“It is situation of despair. People were given hopes; however, they instead lost everything,” Sharma claimed.

Congress has also stated that despite promises of a prosperous future, the people have faced “profound disappointment and betrayal”.

The party has cited recent amendments by the Centre, which consolidate power with the LG. Congress has called the move “bypassing the people’s rights and subordinating their wishes to the power of an unelected person.”

Congress has also said, “The promises to eradicate corruption and terrorism have failed; instead, resources continue to be looted, and terrorism has spread to Jammu.”

Congress also claimed that job opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir are being reduced. “Over 12,000 domicile certificates were granted to ‘outsiders’ by 2024, reducing job opportunities for J&K youth,” it said.

Post 5 August 2019, the domicile certificate was introduced in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a legal document proving residency in Jammu and Kashmir, wherein the criteria to obtain it include years of residing or studying in the region, being a migrant, or having specific affiliations.

The party also said that the UT’s Jammu region has “immensely suffered” since the abrogation of biannual Durbar move was abolished.

Before August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir had twin capitals—Srinagar for six months in summer and Jammu for the remainder of the year.

Congress also brought up the issue of electricity shortages and power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party said, “There is record low power generation”. It said, “Kashmir faced its worst electricity crisis with power generation hitting a record low of 50-100 megawatts (MW) against the demand of 1,800 MW, badly impacting the life of over 70 lakh people in November 2023.”

The party has said it has resulted in "This caused the longest power cuts in two decades, with 12 to 16 hours of cuts per day. They came when the night temperatures were already sub-zero in the Valley."

The party has said the land and resources are being "looted by outsiders." It has been alleged that land is being snatched from farmers.

"The repeal of laws such as the Alienation of Land Act and the Big Landed Estates Abolition Act has resulted in the displacement of many local farmers," Congress said.

The party has also said there is "discrimination" against local J&K contractors.

"In 2021, the J&K government awarded mining contracts for various minerals, including sand and gravel, to external companies...Out of 450 mineral blocks auctioned, approximately 200 were awarded to firms from outside the region," it said.

It has also alleged that "the liquor mafia from outside the state secured the majority of liquor vends by allegedly manipulating the bidding process. Some groups from outside J&K secured multiple licences by using proxies."

The party has also cited instances when alleged irregularities surfaced in the recruitment processes.

One such instance that the party has cited is the Fire and Emergency Services Department hiring process, where the test was administered in 2020 and came to light in 2022.

Another instance of alleged irregularities that the party has cited to corner the LG administration is J&K in selecting 1200 sub-inspector positions in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Department, 1300 junior engineer positions and 1000 financial account assistant positions in the Finance Department.

Congress has also listed an instance of Ashok Kumar Parmar, now a retired IAS officer, who during his tenure in J&K had “unveiled a massive Rs 13000 crore scam within the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in J&K when in office” to corner LG Sinha administration.

Congress has also mentioned in its “chargesheet” about IAS officer Parmar’s CBI investigation demand into the “LG’s use of an upscale New Delhi bungalow in 2021 for a personal function whose cost was borne by the J&K government”.

Congress leaders question why no enquiry was ordered even when one officer, Ashok Parmar, and former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik raised the alarm about “rampant corruption”.

Mir and Sharma refer to the Rs 13000 crore alleged scam within the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in J&K and Malik’s claim about being given Rs 400 crore as a “bribe”.

Mir said: “Officers are on record to say that there is bungling, and the former governor is also on record to say that he got a Rs 400 crore offer, so why is there no investigation?”

Sharma also states: “Contracts being given to outsiders. These allegations remain unchallenged. Let them say if it is true or not.”

Both Congress leaders claim that the party has evidence to back its “chargesheet”.

“Let there be an enquiry. We will present evidence,” said Mir.

