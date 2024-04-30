Elections

Cong's Indore Candidate Withdrew Nomination After 'Threats And Torture', Claims Patwari; Slams BJP

Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday, which was the last day for the process.

X/@AkshayKantiBam
Congress' Indore Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam Photo: X/@AkshayKantiBam
Congress' Indore Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam was "threatened and tortured" following which he withdraw his nomination, the opposition party's Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari has claimed while targeting the BJP.

"Three days ago, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to an old case against Bam. He was threatened. He was tortured in different ways for the whole night. And today he has withdrawn his nomination," Patwari alleged at a rally here on Monday.

Bam, his father Kantilal and others are accused in a case that was registered in October 2007.

On April 5 this year, the victim filed an application in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) seeking adding of section 307 after alleging that one of the accused had fired on him.

The plea was accepted on April 24 and Bam and his father have been asked to appear in a sessions court on May 10.

"What is the message in all this? Don't people from Indore have the right to use their vote? If you believe in democracy, please stand up against this dictatorship. This is not just about Congress and BJP. Anyone who wants to vote, and keep reservations and the Constitution strong must stand up," Patwari said.

Something similar happened in Surat in Gujarat, he added.

In Surat, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed last week after Congress nominee Nilesh Kumbhani's form was rejected over irregularities in signature of proposers.

Patwari said the BJP is praising itself but what was the mistake of the people of Surat who wanted to elect an MP with the power of their vote.

Referring to leaders of various parties, including the Congress, joining the BJP, he alleged the ruling dispensation was misusing official machinery.

"Democracy and the Constitution are under threat," he asserted.

