Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here

The National Examination Board of Nepal has announced the results of the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) 2024. The Nepal SEE results 2081 or class 10 results were published today. Students who took the exam can now check their scores online.
A total of 464,785 students took the NBE SEE exam this year, with 222,472 passing. The overall pass percentage stands at 47.86 per cent. Students can access their scorecards on the official websites, or , by entering their SEE symbol number and date of birth.
SEE RESULTS 2080-81: How To Check
1. Visit the official websites,or
2. Click on the SEE result 2024 link on the homepage.
3. Enter required details (symbol number and date of birth) and submit.
4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
5. Download and print a copy of the results for future use.
Alternative Method: Students can also check their results via SMS service by typing SEE (space) symbol number and sending it to 1600.