Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Education

NTA Jee Main Session 1 Result 2022 Declared, Here's How To Check The Result And Expected Cut Off List

The National testing agency has finally declared the NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result on the 11th of July 2022. Students that were waiting for it so eagerly now are relieved. The examinations of session 1 were taken from June 23 to June 29, 2022.

NTA Jee Main Session1 Result 2022 Representative Image
NTA Jee Main Session1 Result 2022 Representative Image NTA Jee Main Session1 Result 2022 Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 2:13 pm

The National testing agency has finally declared the NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result on the 11th of July 2022. Students that were waiting for it so eagerly now are relieved. The examinations of session 1 were taken from June 23 to June 29, 2022. Along with this, the expected NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result cut-off list could vary due to many factors like the number of candidates, the average score of all the students, and the difficulty of the paper. 

This year around 8 lac 72 thousand students took the exams and out of which around 6 lac 14 thousand are males and 2 lac 57 thousand approximately are females besides some students belonging to the third gender. 

How to view the result of  NTA Jee Main Session1 Result 2022

As the NTA Jee Main Session1 Result 2022 has been announced and the students can now access their results from the activated link on the official website. If there is still a problem then here are the steps to check their results. 

  1. Visit the official site (https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMAIN-auth-22).
  2. Fill in the information that is asked in the form. 
  3. Recheck for any mistakes. 
  4. Click on Submit icon. 
  5. Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

Here is the Expected Cut Off 2022

Catagory Expected Percentile*
Unreserved  80-85
Unreserved- Physically handicapped 30-40
Scheduled Tribes 80-85
Scheduled Castes  55-60
Other backward Classes  70-75
Economically Weaker Section  65-70

Related stories

The Very Reliable NIRF 2022 Rankings Out Now, Check Here

Delhi Sports University And Its VC Look To Turn Khel Into Padhai, Produce World-Class Sportspeople

Will UGC’s Plan Of Marrying Indian And Foreign Universities Fuel Students’ Study Abroad Dreams?

*All the above are just estimated percentiles and may change or remain the same in the final cut-off lists. 

Tags

Education Education National Testing Agency (NTA) Result Out Cut Off List NTA Jee Main Session1 Result 2022 Exam Results Examination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150