The National testing agency has finally declared the NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result on the 11th of July 2022. Students that were waiting for it so eagerly now are relieved. The examinations of session 1 were taken from June 23 to June 29, 2022. Along with this, the expected NTA JEE Main Session 1 Result cut-off list could vary due to many factors like the number of candidates, the average score of all the students, and the difficulty of the paper.

This year around 8 lac 72 thousand students took the exams and out of which around 6 lac 14 thousand are males and 2 lac 57 thousand approximately are females besides some students belonging to the third gender.

How to view the result of NTA Jee Main Session1 Result 2022

As the NTA Jee Main Session1 Result 2022 has been announced and the students can now access their results from the activated link on the official website. If there is still a problem then here are the steps to check their results.

Visit the official site (https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMAIN-auth-22). Fill in the information that is asked in the form. Recheck for any mistakes. Click on Submit icon. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Here is the Expected Cut Off 2022

Catagory Expected Percentile* Unreserved 80-85 Unreserved- Physically handicapped 30-40 Scheduled Tribes 80-85 Scheduled Castes 55-60 Other backward Classes 70-75 Economically Weaker Section 65-70

*All the above are just estimated percentiles and may change or remain the same in the final cut-off lists.