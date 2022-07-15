Long Awaited CISCE Result 2022 To Be Out Soon

If you are also amongst the class 12th students who appeared in the CISCE examinations this year and are waiting for CISCE Board Result 2022, then this is for you. ICSE Board Result 2022 and the ISC Board Result 2022 are going to take a bit more time than usual.

The CISCE Board result is expected to be out by the end of this month. Although there is no confirmation regarding this. As per many sources, the result is not ready yet and this may create problems for the students that are waiting for it so that they can start the application and admission process for higher studies.

The examinations for the ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2022 were taken from April 25 to 6th June, 2022. And the examinations for the ICSE Class 12 Date 2022 were conducted from April 25 to May 23 this year. Although, due to extraordinary circumstances of Covid-19 pandemic, the exams were taken in parts of namely semesters 1 and 2. For session 2023, the examinations will be held only once at the end of the session continuing the past practice.

The students that will get their results this year must make sure to visit the official website of CISCE and not trust any link that may be from a non-verifiable source. The students can also get their results on their phones via SMS.

Here are the steps to help you get the CISCE result 2022 Semester 2-

Visit the CISCE's official website. (https://www.cisce.org) Check the notifications section and find the link for the CISEC Class 10th and 12th result 2022. Click on the link. Fill in the course code, Candidate UID, and the Index number. Fill in the Captcha Click Show Result or print as per your own convenience.

If you want to get ICSE Results 2022 on your mobile, then SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883. And to get ISC 2022 on your Mobile, SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.