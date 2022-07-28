Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022 Will Be Out Tomorrow: Official Update

As per the previous information that was provided by the Directorate of General Education, Kerala the HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result today. However, yet another update was given on the official website that says that the Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Result 2022 will be released tomorrow Jul 29, 2022 at 2 pm.

The students that had registered for the Kerala class 11th admissions will be needing these results. So that the students will be able to know their Kerala +1 Admission Status. The last date however to apply for this was Jul 25, 2022. The students are advised to make sure and visit the official site of the DGE and download their HSCAP Plus+1 Trial Allotment Result tomorrow.

Here are the steps to download your HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result-