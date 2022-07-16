Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Out Tomorrow

All the class 10th students who have been waiting for their Class 10th ICSE Results 2022 need not worry anymore. As per the official information from the CISCE, the result for the class 10th will be out tomorrow at 05:00 pm. 

CISCE class 10th result Representative Image
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 10:58 pm

All the class 10th students who have been waiting for their Class 10th ICSE Results 2022 need not worry anymore. As per the official information from the CISCE, the result for the class 10th will be out tomorrow at 05:00 pm. 

The students must note that this will be their result for semester 2. The CISCE board adapted this during the Covid-19 pandemic. The students must also know that the next session of 2023 will be having the same year-end examination pattern as per the past practice. 

Here are the steps to Download ICSE Class 10th Results 2022

  1. Visit the official site of CISCE (https://www.cisce.org/)
  2. Find the link to ICSE Class 10 result 2022. 
  3. Click on the link. 
  4. Fill in the Course code, UID, and index number. 
  5. Check for any mistakes. 
  6. Click on print or show the result as per your convenience. 

The students can also get their results on their mobile devices via SMS. Students just need to type ICSE <Space> <Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883. If the students still face difficulty in viewing their results, they must make sure to inform their schools as soon as possible. 

