An official statement from the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India informs that is most likely to be released on the official site today. The examination for the ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Announced that is soon to be announced was taken from 14th to 31st May 2022.

The ICAI recently also released the official result of the CA Final on the 15th of July. In which the first 3 ranks were taken by boys named Rajan Kabra, Nishant Bothra, and Kunal Kamal Hardwani respectively.

Here are the steps to download the ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Declared

Visit the official site of the ICAI (https://icai.nic.in/caresult/) Now find the link to the ICAI CA Inter Result 2022. Click on the link. Fill in all the information that is required in the form. Make sure to check everything once again fo any errors or mistakes that may be there. Now click on the Submit icon. Accept the download prompt or save the result as per your convenience.

The students are advised to contact the authorities of ICAI if they are facing any problem regarding their result. So that the issue may be resolved.