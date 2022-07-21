Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Education

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Likely To Be Announced Today: Official Statement

An official statement from the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India informs that is most likely to be released on the official site today.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Representative Image
ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Representative Image Outlook Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 8:22 pm

An official statement from the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India informs that is most likely to be released on the official site today. The examination for the ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Announced that is soon to be announced was taken from 14th to 31st May 2022.

The ICAI recently also released the official result of the CA Final on the 15th of July. In which the first 3 ranks were taken by boys named Rajan Kabra, Nishant Bothra, and Kunal Kamal Hardwani respectively. 

Here are the steps to download the ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Declared

  1. Visit the official site of the ICAI (https://icai.nic.in/caresult/)
  2. Now find the link to the ICAI CA Inter Result 2022. 
  3. Click on the link. 
  4. Fill in all the information that is required in the form. 
  5. Make sure to check everything once again fo any errors or mistakes that may be there. 
  6. Now click on the Submit icon. 
  7. Accept the download prompt or save the result as per your convenience. 

The students are advised to contact the authorities of ICAI if they are facing any problem regarding their result. So that the issue may be resolved. 

Related stories

Will UGC’s Plan Of Marrying Indian And Foreign Universities Fuel Students’ Study Abroad Dreams?

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 11 Government Hotel Management Institutes In India

Tags

Education Education Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) Exam Results Examination ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Money
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing