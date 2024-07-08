Empowering Future Medical Practitioners: Transforming medical education and the future of health care

There has been a paradigm shift in medical education, globally. The impact of which is felt in the way curricula are created and how technology is applied, and its collective effect on the training of medical personnel, including nurses and doctors. An increasing number of aspiring students in India have their sights set on studying MBBS or medical programs in the UK, the USA, Canada, and Australia, as well as in countries like China, Ukraine, Russia, and the Philippines, to become practicing doctors or veterinarians in those countries. However, there are many barriers, and not much guidance for Indian students when it comes to fulfilling this dream of practicing medicine in the west.