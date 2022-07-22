CBSE Class 12 Results: Two Girls From Uttar Pradesh Become Toppers

Two girls from Uttar Pradesh topped the Class 12 CBSE exams, the result of which were declared on Friday morning.



Tanya Singh from Delhi Public School (DPS) Bulandshahr and Yuvakshi Vig from Noida scored a 500/500 in the Class 12 Board results, according to India Today and Indian Express.



CBSE hasn’t officially announced a country topper or toppers this year to “avoid unhealthy competition”, according to reports.



As per the official information, more than 95 per cent of students have passed the 12 CBSE exams this year. Girls outshone boys even as the overall pass percentage dipped from last year's 99.37 per cent to 92.71 per cent, officials said on Friday.



The pass percentage of girls stood at 94.54 per cent while that of boys was 91.25 per cent. The transgender candidates’ pass percentage was 100 per cent.



A total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,34,797 have scored 90 per cent marks. Over 67,000 students have been placed in compartment.