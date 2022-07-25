Monday, Jul 25, 2022
AP ECET Answer Key 2022 Released: Check Here To Know Your Expected Result

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University released the answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education yesterday July 24, 2022.

Representational Image

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 1:44 pm

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University released the answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education yesterday July 24, 2022. The students can now visit the official site to download it. The students will not be needing any credentials in order to complete these downloads. 

The students with help of these AP ECET Answer Key 2022 can calculate their expected results by themselves. Or if they feel that they have any query related to the  declared AP ECET Answer Key 2022,  they are free to raise an objection on the released AP ECET Answer Key 2022 on the official website. However. it must also be noted that the students must submit all their objections before July 26, 2022 as it is the last date for any query submissions. 

Here are the direct links for all the AP ECET Answer Key 2022

The students must also know that the AP ECET Answer Key 2022 Announced is for more than one subjects like:-

Subject Direct link to AP ECCET Answer Key
AGRICULTURAL ENGINEERING Answer Key for AGRICULTURAL ENGINEERING
CHEMICAL ENGINEERING Answer Key for CHEMICAL ENGINEERING
CIVIL ENGINEERING Answer Key for CIVIL ENGINEERING
COMPUTER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING Answer Key for COMPUTER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
ELECTRONICS AND COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING Answer Key for ELECTRONICS AND COMMUNICATION ENGINEERING
ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING Answer Key for ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING
ELECTRONICS AND INSTRUMENTATION ENGINEERING Answer Key for ELECTRONICS AND INSTRUMENTATION ENGINEERING
MECHANICAL ENGINEERING Answer Key for MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

METALLURGICAL ENGINEERING		 Answer Key for 
METALLURGICAL ENGINEERING
MINING ENGINEERING Answer Key for MINING ENGINEERING
PHARMACY Answer Key for PHARMACY

Here are the steps to download the AP ECET Answer Key 2022 from the official website- 

  1. Visit the official website of AP ECET (https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ ).
  2. On the home page find the link that says 'Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys'.
  3. Click on the link. 
  4. Choose the subject that you want the answer keys for. 
  5. Accept the download prompt. 
  6. Now the answer key will get downloaded to you device. 

