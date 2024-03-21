World Poetry Day: Reviving Ancient Tradition, Forging Modern Connections

Outlook has consistently championed the form of poetry, recognising its power to evoke emotions, convey profound truths, and bear witness to human experiences. January 21, 2024, an issue, titled "Poetry as Evidence," delved into the role of poetry as a testament to the struggles and resilience of people nationwide. Notably, the January 11, 2024, issue featured a poignant collection of poems by Palestinian poets, amplifying their voices and shedding light on their lived realities. Through these dedicated issues, Outlook has solidified its commitment to preserving and promoting the art form, ensuring that poetry remains a vital medium for expression and understanding.