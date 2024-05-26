The foundation of the modern history of Madhubani Painting is deeply rooted in its early history. This tradition has been part of Mithila since ancient times. The paintings discovered on mud walls after the 1934 earthquake were merely a glimpse of a centuries-old painting tradition ingrained in the ethos of Mithila. It was a coincidence that the devastating earthquake brought this tradition to the world's attention, and during the famine of the 1970s, this 'art' gradually found its way into the art market.