Initially the art of Madhubani was introduced and cherished by the women of Mithila, coming from various different communities. Later on, the practice was orally passed down from mother to daughters for centuries. This oral tradition of passing the legacy combined not just the art and techniques but also the stories emphasizing the cultural significance of the artwork. It played a role in amplifying the experiences and voices of women. The use of natural dyes and pigments further strengthened the connection of the art form with its surrounding environment.