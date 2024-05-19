It struck me as a uniquely singular phenomenon. After the pandemic, movie halls have opened, viewers have trickled back into the halls, and recently some films even did roaring business in the theatres. In Hyderabad, especially, RRR and Pushpa took asunder all earlier records. But from the conversations among the elite crowd gathered here, it appeared that more and more members of this category were taking to what in the beginning was perhaps referred to as ‘home entertainment’. It begun in well earnest during the pandemic when the “sheltered-in” jumped to the idea of entertainment brought to them right in their living rooms. The shelter-less of course didn’t have much choice, whether it was entertainment or livelihood decisions (the latter was the only concern). Arguably, OTT-isation did not require the privileged to step out of their home, made them remain comfortably socially distanced in both physical and figurative senses, and literally brought all the drama at home. It does seem certain that there’s a gradually widening class (caste) difference between theatre goers and OTT (over-the-top) platform patrons. The function of over-the-top itself has become that of an ‘extra topping’, to allude laterally at this demographics’ growing preference for Swiggy and Zomato. While the OTT-ised still pop in for an occasional movie theatre experience – there’s a PVR right across my “gated naked neighbourhood” (I quote from my own poem) – the scales are tilting more towards the OTT media services.