Sunday, May 01, 2022
#WeekendReads

The Otherness of Belonging

The lips submit to the address of the other, Letting the kite chasers and night growers belong, Ghare-Baire.

The otherness of belonging.

Updated: 01 May 2022 11:46 am

And when autumn burns ripe 
murmuring as a sage, 
I do not hate them anymore, 
In a burst of wildflower faces, 
Return forgotten afternoons and wall 
hangings 
Forlorn. Forbidden. Forgotten. 
Wearing a torn foot of yesterday. 

Into a frozen city on the mirror, 
the storm keepers of the native 
Exhale a lung full of voices, 
Their unbuttoned shirts smuggle 
across the windmill of flesh, 
Sprawling the faded acres along: 
Shoulder stitch, armpits, cuffs, and collar— 
Drown on a voyage to the sea. 
Crisis is a sad cactus plant in a 
live-in-relationship to belonging — 
A rag of honour. A name. A heartbeat
It is then the sun falls over the eyes 
Squashing the orange of its 
sleeplessness, 
Fondness grows into a silent forest. 

The lips submit to the address of the 
other, 
Letting the kite chasers and night 
growers belong, Ghare-Baire.

(Ronald Tuhin D'Rozario writes -- stories, poems and essays. He lives in Calcutta, India. Ronald Tuhin D'Rozario writes -- stories, poems and essays. He lives in Calcutta, India.)

