The Otherness of Belonging

And when autumn burns ripe

murmuring as a sage,

I do not hate them anymore,

In a burst of wildflower faces,

Return forgotten afternoons and wall

hangings

Forlorn. Forbidden. Forgotten.

Wearing a torn foot of yesterday.

Into a frozen city on the mirror,

the storm keepers of the native

Exhale a lung full of voices,

Their unbuttoned shirts smuggle

across the windmill of flesh,

Sprawling the faded acres along:

Shoulder stitch, armpits, cuffs, and collar—

Drown on a voyage to the sea.

Crisis is a sad cactus plant in a

live-in-relationship to belonging —

A rag of honour. A name. A heartbeat

It is then the sun falls over the eyes

Squashing the orange of its

sleeplessness,

Fondness grows into a silent forest.

The lips submit to the address of the

other,

Letting the kite chasers and night

growers belong, Ghare-Baire.



