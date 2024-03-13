Self-Love And Food

In the show as well, Kate Pearson and her father Jack have a pact. To the naked eye, it’s about food. The episode captures the pre-teen come a full circle. She starts with demanding cookies endlessly in carefree abandon. She experiences the dejection of facing diet judgement from her one undying supporter—her dad. She finds herself alone in the metaphorical and ‘literal’ woods questioning if ‘Derek from down the street’, who called her ‘fat’, may have been right. To finally resolve her inner turmoil is easy. When she asks her dad if he too thinks she’s fat, her dad looks straight into her eyes and tells her without a pause: “Katie-girl, I think, I think that you are my favourite looking person, on the whole planet.” Then he takes her, out of turn, to the ice-cream parlour, which is their ‘place’.