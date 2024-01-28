Politics In Poetry And Poetry In Politics

Manoj Jha’s recitation of Om Prakash Valmiki’s poem “Thakur ka Kuan” in the recent special session of Parliament sparked a huge row nationwide. This is not the only instance when lawmakers have resolved to poems to put forward their views, implying the political nature of poems. Also, poems have the ability to cast complex philosophical ideas into interesting, simple, and understandable ways. Plato wanted to banish poets from his Republic because he believes that they can make lies seem like truth. June Jordan, an American poet and activist said, "poetry is a political act because it involves telling the truth.”

For a very long time politics and poetry have been associated with each other all over the world, especially in India. Poetry has been used as a vehicle of political expression by politicians as well as poets. There exists a variety of poems that criticise, support, resist, or mock political activity.

In pre-Independent India poems and songs invigorated feelings of oneness for the motherland. The Revolt of 1857 led to the rise of poetry as a voice of protest. Some poets such as Hadi Sambhli and Ismail Fauq were even punished by the British. Many poems that fundamentally criticised the Raj were banned. "Deshbhakton ke Geet" by Satyendar Nath, "Angrezon ki Tayen Tayen Phis" by Pandit Babu Ram Sharma, "Dard-e-Watan" by Om Prakash Sahni, "Payam-e-Bedari" by Nau Bahar Singh Tohanvi are few mentions of a long list. Maulana Hasrat Mohani, an Urdu poet and Indian freedom fighter coined the slogan Inquilab Zindabad in 1921. In the late 1920s, Bhagat Singh popularised it through his speeches and writings. It was also the official motto of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association.