Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies

Ras Al Khor

Ras Al Khor is salty and green, just where eye meets

light at the edge of the road where lives speed

on hope and promise of safe returns.

Ras Al Khor begins where flamingo legs

bloom pink roses over silver water, henna green

mangroves whisper and glitter like young girls

forever young.

And the land we stay on smokes black breath

on our faces, loops upward as metal stalagmites

brushing sky’s hard bones, snakes into coils of steel

bridges ready to be crossed. Winter fog

rests a while then rolls aside and we leave too

gathering our shoes, setting course for highway

tolls, flyover labyrinths. Ras Al Khor remains.



To My Sadness

I speak to you as a friend.

Make you warm milk on damp nights, wrap you

in silk when you visit. Place you on soft cushions.

You must be my friend too.

We must turn our terrible faces to each other

through this radiant darkness. When memory

falls like broken roof tiles over our heads.

We will walk the long road together, hide at dawn

from hungry birds, snipers on rooftops who mistake us

for joy and grief.

You are the only faithful one. The word

that never leaves.

Tonight

Tonight. 12 am. Thick blanket thrown over

winter’s last shivering fog. Dark trees sigh and whisper

as if in love. It is beautiful, this night.

A bomb has crashed into another country, another home,

another mother’s cramped kitchen.

It is raining somewhere. A man pretends to be

a ghost, carries a sleeping child

through a narrow lane somewhere. An owl

glides past the half moon. Paddy fields burn in freeze frame.

There is peace, somewhere.



Morning

Rummage for dry rusk, peel an overripe banana.

Recollect a song someone once hummed

through cloudy window glass.

This foreign woman, her body, her mind

is all yours this morning. Sing a song

if you remember. Stir a teaspoon of sugar into tea

for sweetness to reach bones, veins, where dark

remains pooled. Admire how the road shines

lightly dusted with footprints.



Silken

What is it about the death of a woman that makes her silken and cherished?

In dying, why does she turn

adorable, desirable?

All these beautiful dead women with Nefertiti’s nose, Kamala’s darkling eyes, Amrita’s searing

gaze. Even the nameless one found in a river.

Young forever, melancholy, poised like a painted

finger, sleeping bird. Pressed flowers inside radiant glass boxes.

Sand in the silver bell jar.

We buy them with a sigh, take them to bed, weep despair on their shoulders, get drunk beside

their rotting cold bodies, set them to slow music.

Imagine us as them.

Women, not warriors, tired, killing ourselves

for no reason.

(Anuradha Vijayakrishnan is an Indian writer who lives in the UAE.)