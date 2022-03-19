Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Culture & Society
#WeekendReads

Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies

At a wildlife sanctuary, flamingo legs bloom pink roses over silver water. On a beautiful night, dark trees sigh and whisper as if in love. A quest to recollect a song someone once hummed. 

Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies
Poems on wetlands, loss and grief Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 1:04 pm

Ras Al Khor

Ras Al Khor is salty and green, just where eye meets
light at the edge of the road where lives speed
on hope and promise of safe returns. 

Ras Al Khor begins where flamingo legs
bloom pink roses over silver water, henna green 
mangroves whisper and glitter like young girls 
forever young.

Related stories

‘Shab-e-Baraat’: A Poem By Classical Urdu Poet Nazeer Akbarabadi

Poem: Unsewn

Poems About War, Grief, Flowers And Hope 

And the land we stay on smokes black breath
on our faces, loops upward as metal stalagmites
brushing sky’s hard bones, snakes into coils of steel
bridges ready to be crossed. Winter fog 

rests a while then rolls aside and we leave too
gathering our shoes, setting course for highway 
tolls, flyover labyrinths. Ras Al Khor remains.


To My Sadness

I speak to you as a friend.  
Make you warm milk on damp nights, wrap you
in silk when you visit. Place you on soft cushions.
You must be my friend too.
We must turn our terrible faces to each other
through this radiant darkness. When memory
falls like broken roof tiles over our heads.
We will walk the long road together, hide at dawn
from hungry birds, snipers on rooftops who mistake us
for joy and grief.

You are the only faithful one. The word
that never leaves.

Tonight

Tonight. 12 am.  Thick blanket thrown over
winter’s last shivering fog. Dark trees sigh and whisper
as if in love. It is beautiful, this night.  

A bomb has crashed into another country, another home,
another mother’s cramped kitchen. 
It is raining somewhere. A man pretends to be
a ghost, carries a sleeping child
through a narrow lane somewhere. An owl 
glides past the half moon. Paddy fields burn in freeze frame.
There is peace, somewhere.


Morning

Rummage for dry rusk, peel an overripe banana.
Recollect a song someone once hummed 
through cloudy window glass.

This foreign woman, her body, her mind
is all yours this morning. Sing a song
if you remember. Stir a teaspoon of sugar into tea
for sweetness to reach bones, veins, where dark
remains pooled. Admire how the road shines 
lightly dusted with footprints.


Silken 

What is it about the death of a woman that makes her silken and cherished? 
In dying, why does she turn
adorable, desirable? 
All these beautiful dead women with Nefertiti’s nose, Kamala’s darkling eyes, Amrita’s searing 
gaze.  Even the nameless one found in a river.
Young forever, melancholy, poised like a painted
finger, sleeping bird.  Pressed flowers inside radiant glass boxes.
Sand in the silver bell jar.
We buy them with a sigh, take them to bed, weep despair on their shoulders, get drunk beside
their rotting cold bodies, set them to slow music. 

Imagine us as them.
Women, not warriors, tired, killing ourselves 
for no reason. 

(Anuradha Vijayakrishnan is an Indian writer who lives in the UAE.)

Tags

Culture & Society Weekend Reads Poems Weekend Poems Poetry Wetlands Love And Loss Short Poems Literature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IHCL Signs A Vivanta Hotel In Nashik

IHCL Signs A Vivanta Hotel In Nashik

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown